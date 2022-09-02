Staff members in the Manhattan-Ogden school district are working on a plan to store naloxone in schools after Riley County EMS used it to successfully resuscitate a Manhattan High student during the first week of school. The Riley County Police Department reported the incident as a fentanyl-related overdose.

“We had an incident in the school building that was very serious in nature and that was quickly reversed after Riley County EMS got here and gave intravenous Narcan (a brand name for naloxone),” Robin Mall, school nurse for Manhattan High School West, told The Mercury on Wednesday. “It could be a lifesaving treatment in an emergency.”

