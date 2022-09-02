Staff members in the Manhattan-Ogden school district are working on a plan to store naloxone in schools after Riley County EMS used it to successfully resuscitate a Manhattan High student during the first week of school. The Riley County Police Department reported the incident as a fentanyl-related overdose.
“We had an incident in the school building that was very serious in nature and that was quickly reversed after Riley County EMS got here and gave intravenous Narcan (a brand name for naloxone),” Robin Mall, school nurse for Manhattan High School West, told The Mercury on Wednesday. “It could be a lifesaving treatment in an emergency.”
Naloxone “is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose,” according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
“We are working on that in conjunction with Riley County EMS to be able to administer naloxone in our school buildings,” Mall said. “We just had a meeting with EMS on Monday, and we’re developing a protocol.”
Mall said she would like to see the plan in place by mid-September.
Michael Dorst, principal of Manhattan High School, praised first responders for their work during the emergency and noted the importance of being prepared at various levels.
“Part of the byproduct of going through an event like that is realizing what we need to do so we can respond correctly when needed,” Dorst said, adding that educational components regarding drug use are also in place in the school district.
Mall said the school district’s administration of naloxone, based on recent planning, will be done through the nose and will follow careful protocol. She said the school district’s plan at this time is for “a licensed nurse to be administering the medication.”
Mall said the district plans to administer the program initially in Manhattan High School’s east and west campuses and Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools.
“Eventually the goal is to have it in the elementary schools (as well),” she said.
David Adams, director of Riley County EMS, said EMS personnel can train nurses in the school district according to the protocol for administering naloxone. He agreed that storing naloxone in schools could provide vital insurance in an emergency.
“It’s helpful,” he said. “We can be there in three to five minutes in most cases, but depending on call volume that’s not always the case.”
Angela Bird, school nurse at Manhattan High School East, has worked with Mall in the planning.
“I feel we should have rescue medications to help save children and adults,” Bird said. “I would rather be proactive in case EMS cannot get here in time.”
Dorst stressed that an important step in the planning has been “to make sure our superintendent (Marvin Wade) was fully aware and passing that on to the board members, also.”
Help from another school district
Bird also reached out to Shawnee Mission School District, in Johnson County, which keeps naloxone stored in all of its schools. She and Mall said input from that school district has been valuable.
David A. Smith, chief communications officer for Shawnee Mission School District, said the district has worked with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment in formulating its naloxone procedures, which have been operating in the school district since 2018.
“It’s like anything else you have in case of an emergency,” he said. “If you need it, you want to have it available.”
Smith said naloxone has been administered twice in the Shawnee Mission School District since 2018, when the storage began.
According to the Olathe Reporter, Olathe schools administered the drug seven times during in the 2021-2022 school year.
Drug awareness meeting
Manhattan High School West hosted a drug awareness information meeting Wednesday evening, with Detective Tanner Monroe, Detective Janelle Compagnone and Capt. Greg Steere of the Riley County Police Department discussing the proliferation of fentanyl disguised in sometimes colorful pills.
“All it takes is a friend that they trust to give them something, and it looks like something their parents have given them,” Steere said. “There’s this idea that it’s safe, that they’ve gotten it in the doctor’s office.”
About 50 people attended the meeting.
During the meeting, Kari Humes, drug and alcohol prevention coordinator and counselor for USD 383, described some of the school district’s work surrounding drug use prevention in response to a question.
“Our district is fortunate enough to have a grant from the City of Manhattan that allows us to have a comprehensive drug and alcohol program,” she said. “Every building has a social worker, and part of their time is spent working with kids to prevent drug and alcohol use.”
Humes said one of the ways social workers approach this task is by teaching a research-based drug prevention class.
She elaborated on the work before the meeting.
Humes said her salary, along with part of the salaries of the social workers who help administer drug and alcohol prevention work in the district, is paid for from the Manhattan city government’s special alcohol fund; the fund gets revenue from the alcohol tax. Humes said she and the social workers work with students in classrooms and also talk with them individually.
“I think we make ourselves available to be supportive and educational to students when they come to us,” she said. “We refer out often if we suspect that a student has a substance use disorder. We would refer out for an evaluation outside of school.”
Humes said she and the social workers present Botvin LifeSkills Training — a curriculum focusing on drug and alcohol prevention — to the students.
More serious drugs
Humes noted, too, that the growing dangers of fentanyl — which can be deadly in tiny quantities — do not necessarily indicate a growing problem of drug addiction on the part of students. Instead, she said, “different and more serious drugs” are posing danger to students who may not be addicted to drugs.
“It is that inadvertent exposure that is our biggest concern,” she said.
Statistics from Kansas Communities that Care Survey suggest that drug use is declining in USD 383 and in the state at large.
Humes provided statistics for USD 383 from the survey. Between 2012 and 2022, the percentage of USD 383 students in 6th, 8th, 10th and 12th grade reporting that they have used smokeless tobacco in the past 30 days dropped from 4.1% to .5%; the reported percentage of cigarette use dropped from 6.5% to 1%; for alcohol the reported drop was from 19.9% to 8.1%; for marijuana, the reported drop was from 9.5% to 4.1%, and for heroin the reported drop was from .7% to 0%.
The percentage of USD 383 students reporting use in the last 30 days of vicodin, oxycontin or tylox — prescription pain relievers — that was not prescribed for them by a doctor dropped from 4.4% to .8% from 2012 to 2022.
Statewide survey statistics also show declines in self-reported drug use. State- and county-wide data can be found at kctcdata.org.
“These are self-reported numbers, but we do believe in the accuracy of the survey,” Humes said. “That’s why the state is invested in it. We trust it.”
Humes stressed, though, that “any drug use is problematic.” And so she — along with others — are pointing to the growing quantities of colorfully disguised fentanyl as pressing reasons for awareness and action.