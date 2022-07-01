The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday approved transferring end-of-year funds from the general fund to a few programs.
District officials approved moving just over $20 million in funds to at risk; drivers training; ESL; 4-year-old at risk; parent education; special education; virtual education; and vocational education.
Eric Reid, assistant superintendent, and Lew Faust, the district’s business services director, explained to the board that there are some unappreciated quirks in how they had to divvy up the transfers.
Faust said that the district is now having to overfund the at-risk program because of the state’s mandates.
“It’s supposed to be a local option budget, but they’re prescribing how we use it,” Faust told the board.
Reid compared it to the district’s “multi-tiered system of supports” program. The MTSS program, which is used to identify students who need academic help, is broken into three tiers. Tier 1 is for every student, whereas students in Tier 2 need additional supports to get up to grade level in a subject, and students in Tier 3 need even more supports.
“When we get these mandatory transfers, it’s like we’re taking from Tier 1 and trying to force it into Tier 2 and Tier 3,” Reid said. “We end up stacking the deck toward interventions. We’re shrinking Tier 1 to apply it to Tiers 2 and 3.”
He said if that continues, the district would see more students end up in the second and third tiers because the district loses the ability to put money where it needs it most.
“It used to be flexible. We could’ve done that money anywhere, but now we’re putting it into a silo,” Reid said. “It’s going to be problematic. … If we lose the ability to put money where we need to put it, we lose.”
He also said it creates a “circular” problem, meaning officials would not be able to give additional funding to other programs. If assessment scores fall because resources were funneled away from the general student population, the cycle would continue.
“We’re going to work our tails off to make sure it doesn’t,” Reid said.
Faust and Reid also discussed 2023 budget planning. The school district’s 2023 fiscal year begins on July 1.
Faust said the Kansas State Department of Education had not released the software required to formally begin work on the budget as of the meeting Wednesday evening. At the next meeting, the board will approve the county certification to exceed the “revenue neutral rate” if needed. Faust said he “can’t envision a scenario where we don’t exceed it.”
Municipal entities, including school districts, are required to post public notices and hold hearings to alert residents if that entity’s budget might surpass the revenue-neutral rate for a local property tax levy.
A revenue-neutral rate is a tax rate that is intended to generate the same revenue from property taxes as levies the previous year, while using the total assessed valuation from the current tax year. The rate would be lower when property valuations are up and higher when valuations are down.
Faust said the current plan is to publish the RNR and the budget hearing notices in The Mercury on Aug. 6, at which point the school district can not increase the budget.At the meeting, the board also:
- Approved $172,997 in furniture and supply purchases for Eugene Field Early Learning Center;
- Approved $19,995 in computer equipment purchases from Apple, Inc.;
- Approved a $113,588 bid from BHS Construction for fire alarm upgrades at Northview Elementary;
- Approved $24,140 for Tech Electronics of Topeka to perform the annual fire alarm inspection services at all district locations, excluding Transportation and Maintenance; and
- Amended almost a dozen district policies to reflect the wording suggested by the Kansas Association of School Boards.