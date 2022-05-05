After four community brainstorming sessions to get input on Manhattan High School East Campus, the Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday heard how the community wants to see the building used.
Timothy Shaffer and Donna Schenck-Hamlin, who led the discussions, presented the overarching themes they heard from the community at the four sessions held in person and virtually earlier this year. Almost 80 people gave input on what they would put into the building at 901 Poyntz Ave. if given the opportunity,
Currently, the building is used by freshmen before they head up to the main high school campus up the road on Poyntz. Once the new addition is finished at MHS West, the East Campus will no longer hold students. However, the school district is keeping the building for support services, as the building houses the district’s IT services.
In the discussion, people talked about the cafeteria, kitchen, restrooms and two classrooms on the first floor, as the district has discussed keeping other areas for district needs.
Schenck-Hamlin said there were three major uses that people were interested in seeing the building used for: social services, food and arts, or creative spaces, like maker or performance areas. She noted that there also was a general agreement that it would be a good place to hold meetings for community groups.
She said that people may have come in with an idea in mind, but found their ideas overlapped.
“They recognized that arts and food go together,” she said. “That interaction goes well with food. It’s not a struggle for dominance, but their ideas were complementary.”
One of the groups advocating for the use of the space is Common Table, which provides free community meals each night at several local churches.
“One goal we’ve had is to have a single location and include education in some way,” Renee Gassmann, treasurer of Common Table, said to the board. “My husband is a chef, and he loves to teach people. … We can have a well-trained person go into a restaurant and say, ‘I can do that, I am employable.’”
Schenck-Hamlin and Shaffer noted the benefits and challenges of all the ideas, like providing a consistent place for people to come for meals and would be accessible, but there were a lot of logistics involved.
“We did note challenges,” Schaffer said. “How to secure the building, how to think of access because it is a school building. There are also tax implications. … It’s a significant task. We’re thinking of how to preserve the heart of the community, both physically and emotionally.”
Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid said getting all the ideas set up would take a while, so he was happy to get conversations started now, so the board could work concurrently.
“Instead of saying, ‘Okay, now, two and half years later, we’ve got it set up for our needs, now we can open it up to the community,’ we can start the conversation,” he said.
Several board members acknowledged that these conversations were still the beginning and nothing has been set in stone.
“These conversations ebb and flow and have been open for some time,” board member Karla Hagemeister said. “What strikes me most deeply is the community connection. If we learned nothing else in 2020 and 2021, it’s how intertwined we are with education and the community. I hope we learned as school leaders, if we don’t open doors so the community doesn’t know what we’re doing, then they don’t know what we’re doing.”
Board members Jayme Morris-Hardeman and Kristin Brighton echoed her sentiments.
“I participated in one of the meetings and there was this conversation about food and families,” Morris-Hardeman said. “Thirty-eight percent of our students are on free and reduced plans. These families are struggling all the time, so if we’re talking about how to access food, it will make our students better learners.”
Brighton said she was interested in the conversations because she’s had these feelings for a while.
“I’ve had several conversations with people on how we can be more creative with the use of our buildings,” she said. “Like, we have this fabulous building across the street (MHS West) that’s empty for 12 hours a day. Why can’t we serve our students during the day and serve another purpose after hours?”