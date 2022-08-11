As students dig into their work in the Manhattan-Ogden school district this year, they may find that they have a growing say in how they demonstrate their knowledge — and, more generally, just how they approach the subject matter in their courses.
“We are realizing that student voice and student choice are huge pieces in student learning,” said Jodi Leisy, second-grade teacher at Bergman Elementary School. “And students will do far more if they’re given a choice.”
The school district is developing an initiative focusing on “personalized learning,” which gives students, among other things, flexibility in how they express the knowledge they’ve absorbed. In developing the approach, district educators have drawn from the work of the Institute for Personalized Learning in Wisconsin.
The Institute defines personalized learning as “an approach to learning and instruction that is designed around individual learner readiness, strengths, needs and interests,” and it describes learners as “active participants in setting goals, planning learning paths, tracking progress and determining how learning will be demonstrated.”
Leisy described an example of how that might work in USD 383.
“At a second-grade level, I might say, ‘I want you to demonstrate for me that you’ve learned the vocabulary, and here are five different ways that you can do it,’” she said. “Some students will choose to make a video for me. Some students will do a worksheet, because they love that. My super artistic students will make comic strips.”
Collaborative acting performances, posters and small books make up some of the other ways that students might demonstrate their knowledge, she explained.
Educators in USD 383 began early steps focusing on personalized learning back in the spring of 2019, explained Paula Hough, the school district’s director of teaching and learning.
“We were going strong,” she said. “When COVID hit, we had a group of educators who said, ‘Please don’t pause this.’”
Leisy said aside from some professional training expenses, the initiative hasn’t incurred any costs since the district didn’t have to buy a program.
Hough stressed the need for education to be relevant to tasks students will do in the future, and she cited Superintendent Marvin Wade’s leadership as an impetus for the personalized learning initiative. Wade became superintendent of USD 383 in 2017.
Wade and others have noted that many teachers are already encouraging the sorts of projects that fall into the arena of personalized learning.
“There are all kinds of examples of this already occurring,” Wade said.
But Leisy said making the initiative open and explicit is important for teachers. She said permission from administrators to devise lessons that give students more autonomy — even when those lessons may not always succeed — is key. She said the open conversation about personalized learning currently taking place is vital, even though administrators have expressed support for individual efforts in the past.
Educators also stress the need for students to master the required standards, even as the students provide more input into the way they learn.
“We don’t allow them just to gravitate toward what they’re comfortable with,” Wade said, noting that students are required to work on areas where they experience weaknesses.
“That is part of personalized learning — a recognition of those areas and doing something to address them,” he said.
Nick Goos, principal of Northview Elementary School, noted that when learning focuses on a particular skill — such as writing — the student will not have the option to choose another mode of expression.
“When the person is to improve on writing, you work on that writing skill,” he said.
Several educators said another recent initiative in the district, Portrait of a Learner, works closely with personalized learning. After collecting input from various members of the community, educators assembled “key competencies” that help to describe what makes up a proficient learner.
District officials sought input from students, parents, board members and a variety of other community members and generated six attributes, Leisy said.
“What are the attributes you need to have to be a learner?” Leisy said educators asked the community. “What are the qualities that every USD 383 student needs to have when they graduate?”
Common words and phrases emerged from the discussion to create a list that includes perseverance, innovation, collaboration, community connection, communication and critical thinking.
“Our big goal to work through this year is perseverance,” Leisy said.
Hough described the Portrait of a Learner initiative as “at the heart” of the work on personalized learning. The project, she suggested, identifies attributes students need to carry out personalized learning effectively.
“In order for students to feel success in that environment, they need to have these attributes,” Hough said.
Hough said about 15 educators attended an annual conference at the Institute for Personalized Learning in Wisconsin this past June. The Institute’s work, she emphasized, has played a large role in informing the plans educators in the district have made for Personalized Learning.
“A session that Jodi (Leisy) and I went to, I think about almost daily in one capacity or another,” Hough said.
Wade said district educators first decided to pursue personalized learning and then later sought out help from the Institute of Personalized Learning.
Leisy emphasized that educators have sought input from students as they’ve developed the personalized learning initiative.
“We literally went to them,” she said. “We sat down with them in the grass, and in the classrooms … and we had some high schoolers come to us. We just asked them questions about their education here at 383 and what they thought learners needed to have to succeed.”
Students have communicated with each other about the initiative, as well, through forums that included an article in The Mentor, Manhattan High School’s student newspaper, last April.
Hough said time for educators to discuss personalized learning will be provided during the district’s professional development days, and she said grade-level team meetings and other settings will create opportunities to discuss the efforts as well.
“Some people are going to jump in and have it all the time in their rooms, and some people will be a little bit slower with that,” Goos added. “If there’s somebody out there who needs to be convinced a little bit more, that’s O.K. That’s what those district (professional development) days are for.”
Leisy drew a comparison she said she planned to present to other educators, as well.
“Personalized learning is a pool,” she said, “and this year we’re all getting in the pool. But you can choose just to put your toe in … or you can jump in.”
Leisy described the district’s far-reaching education goals as nourishing the personalized learning initiative.
“We’re thinking about a whole, entire human being who can work in a collaborative work environment, who can develop the next cure for COVID, who thinks out of the box, who can be a great mother, a great father, a great friend,” Leisy said. “We really care about all of those things, too.”