Personalized Learning

Jodi Leisy, left, second-grade teacher at Bergman Elementary School; Superintendent Marvin Wade; Nick Goos, principal of Northview Elementary School; and Paula Hough, director of teaching and learning, discuss personalized learning at the Robinson Education Center of the Manhattan-Ogden school district.

 Staff photo by Michael Neary

As students dig into their work in the Manhattan-Ogden school district this year, they may find that they have a growing say in how they demonstrate their knowledge — and, more generally, just how they approach the subject matter in their courses.

“We are realizing that student voice and student choice are huge pieces in student learning,” said Jodi Leisy, second-grade teacher at Bergman Elementary School. “And students will do far more if they’re given a choice.”

