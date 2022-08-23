The area around a school cafeteria cash register at lunchtime may seem like a frenetic place, but for Stacy Reeder, it’s a spot where she can take some time to get to know students.
“At the cash register, I get to talk one on one with the kids,” she said. “Up here, you can see their names, so you can actually get more of a personal relationship with them.”
Reeder has managed the kitchen of Manhattan High School East Campus for about 15 years, and she’s been there for about 25 years in all. She’s among a little more than 40 staff members in the child nutrition department of the Manhattan-Ogden school district.
That’s about 20 members short of a full districtwide staff of 64, explained Stephanie Smith, child nutrition director for the district. Smith said the openings emerged from retirements and from the resignations of staff members departing for higher-paying jobs.
The shortage of child nutrition staff members has hit Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School particularly hard. The USD 383 Facebook page noted on Thursday that Brandy Kile, who manages the kitchen there, is the only child nutrition employee in the school’s kitchen.
The district’s department, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provides lunches and breakfasts for students during the school day. It also runs special programs focusing on fruits and vegetables, food for after-school and early-learning activities and other services.
Based on USD 383’s “standard and entry level” classified staff pay rates after the school board approved increases earlier this month, school kitchen managers earn $13 per hour, and other school-based kitchen staff members earn $11.50 per hour. The child nutrition department includes other positions, as well.
The school district is also administering additional hourly bonuses for classified staff members based on past employment in the district and on their willingness to remain in employment for a period of time.
Smith emphasized that for the child nutrition department, staff pay — along with other elements of the department’s budget — is drawn from federal funding.
Lew Faust, director of business services for USD 383, said the child nutrition fund’s cash balance could accommodate the pay increase.
“We anticipate that the fund will continue to be self-sufficient, even with the additional costs associated with the recent pay increase,” Faust said.
Smith and others in child nutrition are quick to describe the ways their work transcends food preparation. What brings them to school each day, they say, is the interaction they experience with students.
“Sometimes our staff is the first person (students) see in the morning,” Smith said. “Our staff is also one of the few that the students see for years. They may have their teacher for one year, but their child nutrition or kitchen staff will be the same from kindergarten through fifth grade.”
Radia Richardson, kitchen manager at Eisenhower Middle School, also noted the support role kitchen staff members play for students.
“I need these kids to know that when they come into the cafeteria that we’re not just the lunch ladies,” she said. “Yes we’re feeding you, but we are also part of the love you feel in the (school) system.”
Reeder, at MHS East, said the atmosphere of a school cafeteria is often warmer and friendlier than a more traditional food service environment. Students, she explained, might occasionally count their chicken nuggets to make sure they have the proper amount, but they generally don’t behave in the demanding ways characteristic of some customers in restaurants.
Reeder was working in the MHS East kitchen when her daughter attended school there more than a decade ago. That meant that her daughter, Amber Reeder, could watch her mother work and absorb some of the nuances of the job. Now, Amber Reeder also works as a kitchen manager in USD 383, at Northview Elementary School.
“She watched, and she said, ‘I could do that,’” Stacy Reeder said. “And now she does.”
In addition to staffing needs, the child nutrition department faces some other challenges this semester, as Smith explained.
“Our central kitchen is still being remodeled,” Smith said, noting that next semester it may be running again at full force, depending on equipment arrival. For now, the bakery is on pause, curtailing homemade offerings. USD 383 also has less freezer and refrigerator space available this semester.
The effects felt by students will include a bit less less variety than usual on the menu for both lunch and breakfast.
“For our breakfast items, we’ve had to go with just cold cereal bars, and we won’t have any of our homemade breads that we usually have in the mornings, until we are back up and running in that building,” Smith said.
This year is also the first time in two school years that the USDA has not supplied the funding for all students to receive free lunches and breakfasts. When the pandemic descended, the USDA temporarily increased funding to cover all students.
Smith said families seeking to apply for free and reduced meals can go to usd383.org/departments/child-nutrition.