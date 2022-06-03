The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday set a price limit for several elementary school projects in the district, putting those projects over the 2018 bond estimates.
The board approved the maximum prices for multi-purpose rooms and gym spaces with electronic access locks for Bluemont, Ogden, Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson elementary schools, and changed the maximum price for Northview Elementary School because of the price of the electronic locks.
For the elementary schools, the board approved the following:
• $2.6 million for Bluemont Elementary for the gym space, electronic locks, upgrades to the fire alarm system and a bus lane (additional $305,018 to the base bid);
• $1.76 million for Ogden Elementary for the gym, locks and fire alarm system (additional $208,261);
• $2.88 million for Theodore Roosevelt Elementary for the gym, locks, fire alarm system and changes to the siding (additional $163,342);
• $2.53 million for Woodrow Wilson for the gym, locks and fire alarm system (additional $217,049); and
• $2.37 million for Northview Elementary for locks (additional $148,358).
In approving the motion 5-0 — board members Brandy Santos and Jayme Morris-Hardeman were absent — the board approved going over on the projected amounts originally projected in the bond issue, by about $3.99 million, according to board president Curt Herrman. Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid said that the additional costs of the project will be paid for by the interest the bonds have received from investments since the district sold the bonds at one time.
“As COVID went in, we saw prices escalate,” he told the board. “The positive piece of that is most of the projects that we’ve had done already and the overages we’ve had in other projects have really evened out. The $3 million we’re over for the project piece for the building additions, we’re pulling out of earned interest, and dipping into some investments and returns.”
Reid said after the elementary schools, Manhattan High School East Campus and Robinson Education Center will be the last two buildings left for updates from the bond, so there is no reason to sit on the money from the bond investment funds.
Reid also said some of the change in costs comes from the Manhattan Fire Department, as the school district is adding enough square footage at these elementary schools that the district has to update the fire alert system.
Board member Kristin Brighton said that as a member of the facilities and growth committee, she felt comfortable approving the cost.
“We looked at where to cut,” she said. “There was blood, sweat and tears, especially from the engineers, to get it as close as possible to the budget.”
At the meeting, the board also approved the following:
- Buying study skills services with Guaranteed 4.0 Learning Systems of Dallas, Texas, for $13,000;
- Buying Cisco Secure Endpoint AMP product from k12itc of Kansas City, Missouri, for $25,845; and
- Contract extensions for administrators, including principals and vice principals across the district and Patricia Brooke-Fruendt, who serves as the Construction Owners Representative for the school district.