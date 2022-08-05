Andrea Tiede had wanted to be a teacher for years, but it was only after beginning her career that she decided to focus on special education.
“I wanted to be a teacher desperately,” said Tiede, who earned a master’s degree in special education from Kansas State University. “And I found the path that was right for me.”
Tiede now serves as the executive director of special services in the Manhattan-Ogden school district. It’s a position she’s held since the 2019-20 school year after working as the principal of Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School for about a decade. Before that she taught special education for several years at Lee Elementary School.
Tiede is serving in her current position, which oversees special education and a number of other fields, at a time when educators are sorely needed throughout the country — especially in the field of special education.
The Kansas State Department of Education reported last spring that special education marked the most pressing need, when it comes to teacher vacancies, in the state.
USD 383 employs about 150 special education teachers and related service providers, such as speech pathologists, for approximately 1,200 students who receive special education services, Tiede said. The district, Tiede said, has vacancies for two special education teachers — one each at the elementary and secondary school levels — as well as four speech pathologists who work in special education.
The need for paraprofessionals, who provide support for students in special education, is particularly acute in USD 383, Tiede said, with more than 70 positions open.
Tiede acknowledged that the district’s special education vacancies, though significant, are not as piercing as those in some school districts.
“I think we’re very fortunate to be part of a university town,” she said, noting efforts by Kansas State University to recruit teachers. She added: “Our being near Fort Riley also brings spouses who want to teach.”
Tiede mentioned some of the factors that may create reservations for people considering special education.
“Special education is heavily regulated, so there are a lot of requirements,” she said. “There’s a lot of paperwork, and that’s on top of supporting students. There are a lot of demands on our teachers.”
But she said teachers are not asked to handle those requirements alone.
“It seems daunting to people, and maybe people don’t always think they have those skills,” she said. “But we can coach those people.”
Though special education teachers need to be prepared for a range of situations, Tiede explained, many teachers in the school district — at various levels — do concentrate on particular needs.
“We have a group of teachers in our district that are more familiar with students on the autism spectrum,” she said. “We have teachers who support students with emotional disabilities. We also have teachers who (work with) students who need life-skill support.”
Tiede said many of the qualities that make a strong special education teacher are the shared by teachers in other environments. She said she looks for teachers who are “creative, patient, kind and hardworking.”
But she described “a level of organization and attention to detail” as particularly important to special education teachers.
“Special education teachers are also advocates for their students,” she added, and with a chuckle she injected another quality into the mix: “I think having a sense of humor is important, as well.”
Tiede also described the way good special education teachers can help students tap skills that may, in ordinary settings, be hidden from view.
“I think our special education teachers provide opportunities for students to demonstrate their abilities in a different way,” she said. “It could be that (the students) can’t perform the task in the regular education classroom with all the eyes on them, but they can record themselves doing the task and present it to the teacher later.”
That’s the sort of work, Tiede said, that captures the essence of special education.
“It’s making learning environments accessible to children,” she said, “and allowing them to demonstrate their skills, abilities, gifts in whatever way they need.”