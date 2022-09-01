Elsa Valarezo
Elsa Valarezo, who came to the United States from Ecuador, teaches English as a Second Language at Manhattan Area Community College.

 Staff photo by Michael Neary

Elsa Valarezo recalls learning English in Ecuador as a 13-year-old and scrutinizing the pictures in her textbooks. She’d see people from African countries, Russia, or another faraway place.

“I wanted to meet those people,” she said.