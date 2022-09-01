Elsa Valarezo recalls learning English in Ecuador as a 13-year-old and scrutinizing the pictures in her textbooks. She’d see people from African countries, Russia, or another faraway place.
“I wanted to meet those people,” she said.
Now, in a way, she has. Valarezo and Janae Haskell, adult education instructors at the Manhattan Area Technical College, teach English as a Second Language at the college generally for people 18 and older, honing a three-pronged approach MATC staff members have been developing since the courses moved from the Manhattan-Ogden school district to MATC in 2018.
Some students, explained Chris Boxberger, dean of academic partnerships at Manhattan Area Technical College, take the classes to improve their English skills as they prepare for postsecondary study. Others work to bolster their skills in the workplace, and some strive to communicate more effectively with members of their communities — even with families.
“You have grandparents who are helping school-aged children,” Boxberger said. “So they’re learning English not necessarily for themselves, but so they can better understand their grandkids and help them with their homework.”
Twenty-eight of the 57 students enrolled in ESL classes right now are from Afghanistan, part of the Manhattan Afghan Resettlement Team effort. In all, 14 countries are represented among the current students. Boxberger said the college served 194 students in the ESL and GED programs last school year.
The ESL courses carry a $60 materials fee, but students can qualify for scholarships. MATC waives the fee for students with children in USD 383.
Educators stress that both for Afghan students and students from other countries around the world studying at MATC, one key action can deliver great help: listening. Some of the best assistance people can give, they say, is simply listening to the stories of students who have made the long trek from another country.
“You have to find the balance of explaining things to people, and also being respectful about asking them what they know and don’t know,” Valarezo said.
Boxberger said that before MATC began offering adult ESL classes in 2018, the program had been stationed in the Manhattan-Ogden school district, where they’d been taught since 1966.
On a recent morning Haskell was teaching an English class to about a dozen students, helping them navigate, among other things, the brambly path of adverbs. But she interspersed conversation and vocabulary review throughout the lesson.
“Students typically come in, and they say, ‘Teacher, I need everything,’” she said during a break. “I try to move away from a strong focus on grammar, and I try to move toward a flexible understanding of how English is used.”
Haskell, who earned a master’s degree in Second Language Acquisition, has been teaching for 10 years.
Students in Haskell’s class noted both immediate and far-reaching reasons for learning English.
“I want to learn about other cultures and countries,” said Adriana Souza, who’s from Brazil. She also noted a broad range of other reasons. She said she wants to be able to interact more easily with neighbors and to use English for work purposes.
Students also talked about some of the greatest challenges that accompanied learning English. Almaz Gebre, from Ethiopia, noted how the differences between written and spoken English can trip up a learner of English. Paula Giacomini, from Brazil, described the difficulty of understanding English spoken in the United States, far from where she first began to learn it.
“In my country, I learned a different accent,” Giacomini said, adding that contractions tend to toss in some of the toughest challenges during informal speech.
In another classroom, Valarezo was teaching a group of Afghan women, diving into pronouns and possessive adjectives with enthusiasm, and also engaging students eager to discuss language and other topics.
“They’re just a wonderful group of people,” she said, noting their willingness to talk and dig into various issues.
“They are fun,” she added. “I love them.”
Valarezo said students come to the United States for a host of reasons, including political turmoil in their home countries, economic need and connections to people in the United States. She said she understands the subtle and sometimes invisible challenges her students face, having immigrated to the United States herself.
Valarezo came to the U.S. on a scholarship to study for her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction at Kansas State University, a degree she completed in 2014. She returned to Ecuador and then came back about two years later and married her husband, whom she’d met when she was in the United States the first time around. She’s currently studying for her doctorate at KSU in the same subject area.
Valarezo said she empathizes not only with the difficulties of learning a new language, but also the feeling of living in a new community. Even as she thrives in the United States, Valarezo still harbors deep fondness for her home country.
“There’s always that feeling of loneliness and not being entirely part of the community, or society, or the culture,” she said. “There are many times when people are referencing something from their childhood, like a TV show from the ’80s, and then they start singing the jingle. You just get lost.”
She said she misses her friends and family along with, she added with a chuckle, fresh fruits.
“I miss granadilla a lot,” she said, describing the sweet, juicy fruit she used to eat in Ecuador. “It’s little things like that.”
But Valarezo also expressed optimism about the sorts of connections that can develop between people born in the United States and people who have immigrated.
“We do have great differences in culture, but at the end of the day we are all human beings,” she said. “We connect on simple things like food and family. If you want to learn about a person from Afghanistan or a person from Ecuador, just listen to them and ask questions — and just keep an open mind.”