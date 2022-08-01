The pressing problem of educator vacancies doesn’t stop with the Manhattan-Ogden school district — a district in search of special education teachers, speech pathologists, an ESOL coordinator and a host of other support positions.

The Kansas State Department of Education is coordinating a series of meetings at various Kansas locations to explore “issues surrounding teacher vacancies in the state,” explained Debbie Mercer, Dean of the College of Education at Kansas State University. A cluster of education officials from around the state, including Mercer, met at K-State on Thursday.