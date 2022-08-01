The pressing problem of educator vacancies doesn’t stop with the Manhattan-Ogden school district — a district in search of special education teachers, speech pathologists, an ESOL coordinator and a host of other support positions.
The Kansas State Department of Education is coordinating a series of meetings at various Kansas locations to explore “issues surrounding teacher vacancies in the state,” explained Debbie Mercer, Dean of the College of Education at Kansas State University. A cluster of education officials from around the state, including Mercer, met at K-State on Thursday.
Mercer said special education is the top need in the state.
“That has long been true,” she said.
Mercer referred to a report by the Kansas State Department of Education last spring that revealed special education as the state’s greatest area of need, based on teacher vacancies. The department reported 305 unfilled special education teaching positions across the state, followed by 251 unfilled elementary school teaching positions. The department also reported vacancies, among middle and high schools, that included 108 unfilled English Language Arts positions, 94 unfilled mathematics teaching positions and 86 unfilled science teaching positions.
The Kansas Department of Education’s meetings focusing on teacher vacancies started on May 31. The gathering at Kansas State University was the third in the series, according to an email from Shane Carter, director of teacher licensure for the Kansas State Department of Education. He described the meetings as “planning sessions to identify possible strategic initiatives” for combating educator shortages. A public report to the Kansas State Board of Education is expected to be delivered by October.
The meetings have included higher education faculty, university licensure officers, district superintendents, principals, human resource staff members and service center employees, Carter explained in the email.
Attendance was particularly broad-based at Kansas State University, with Kansas National Education Association representatives, Kansas Teacher of the Year representatives, higher education faculty members and a Kansas Department of Commerce director attending, Carter said.
Carter told The Mercury in an interview that more meetings are planned, but they’ll be scaled back as Kansas Department of Education officials hone their recommendations to address educator shortages.
“No later than October, we’ll be presenting our findings to the State Board of Education,” Carter said. That meeting, he said, will be public, with in-person attendance and streaming options available.
Carter said that Kansas State University offered a good central location for the latest meeting, along with “a venue that allowed for breaking into groups” to discuss issues. Previous meetings took place at McPherson College and the University of Kansas.
Mercer, speaking in her office before Thursday’s meeting, mentioned a number of strategies at Kansas State University has designed to bolster the recruitment and retention of teachers. She noted the importance of making the licensing process as smooth as possible.
“When I graduated, I had a degree in family and child development,” Mercer said. “That didn’t lead to a teaching license. The only way I could obtain a license was to come back and earn a second bachelor’s degree. So, we implemented a Master of Arts in Teaching program.”
The program, she explained, is for people who have earned a bachelor’s degree but who have no education credentials.
“We have well over 200 students who can be completed in a year,” she said.
Mercer noted the recent addition of an elementary residency Master of Arts program, as well.
“That allows someone to be hired as an elementary school teacher, and they work concurrently on their degree,” she said, noting that 62 people, at last look, were signed up to start that program.
Mercer also stressed the need to recruit a more diverse group of teachers. She mentioned, among other programs, Call Me MISTER, launched at Clemson University and conducted at many universities across the country, including Kansas State University. The acronym stands for “Mentors Instructing Students Toward Effective Role Models.”
“Its focus is to attract underrepresented males to classrooms, and it’s growing,” Mercer said.