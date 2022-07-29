Along with districts throughout the country, the Manhattan-Ogden school district is approaching the school year with a cluster of open positions.
“We always can use special education teachers, and speech language pathologists are in high demand,” said Drew Montgomery, director of human resources with USD 383.
He said the district is currently seeking to hire two special education teachers and four speech language pathologists.
Montgomery said the district is also searching for an English Speakers of Other Languages coordinator who will work with ESOL teachers in grades six through 12.
And he noted, too, the pressing need to fill many classified positions.
“It’s everywhere,” Montgomery said. “There aren’t enough people to fill all the positions that are open.”
Montgomery said the district could use about 16 more bus drivers, along with multiple maintenance workers, day and night custodians, child nutrition workers and paraeducators.
Montgomery said the school district is looking to hire about 80 paraeducators — professionals who often assist teachers in classrooms. Much of their work is often devoted to helping students in special education.
“There are jobs here for anybody who’s willing to work,” he said.
Montgomery added that the school district has hired approximately 105 certified staff members, including teachers and other professionals, this school year. That’s about 20 more than the district hired last school year. The increased hiring, he said, was driven by a greater number of retirees at the end of last school year.
Montgomery has worked as the human resources director in the district for a year and four months, and before that he served for three years as the human resources director at the South Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative. He described some of the obstacles school districts face as they look for people to hire.
“It’s tough to compete salary-wise with some of the other areas where (people) can work,” he said. “That’s definitely one of the barriers.”
But he also cited the advantages of meaningful work with children, and he presented a practical scheduling note.
“One of the big attractions, if you have a family and kids, is that you’re going to be able to be with your kids in the summer,” he said. “You’re going to be working when they’re in school. … The schedule would be a big plus.”
If enough teachers aren’t on staff at the beginning of the year, Montgomery said, the district will look to hire long-term substitutes if necessary.
“We can always use more substitutes,” he said, noting that the district currently has about 160 substitute teachers on call.
Montgomery noted a number of avenues the district is taking to recruit teachers and other professionals in education, using advertising and word of mouth.
He mentioned the USD 383 website at usd383.org along with a statewide website at educatekansas.org as places to find job announcements.
“We also do Indeed, and we’re going to start ZipRecruiter,” he said.
But Montgomery said a particularly powerful way to reach prospective teachers was through student teachers, who spread the word about teaching.
“We’re pretty lucky to have K-State as our resource,” he said. “I know there are districts in other parts of the state who are having to use (more) substitutes.”
Montgomery said the hiring process for many of the positions can move swiftly. Qualified teachers who apply in the coming days, for instance, could be ready to begin the school year with the district.
“The background check can take 24 hours to a couple days,” he said. “But we can get them in pretty quick, especially if the principal says, ‘I’ve really got to get that person in.’ We’ll put it at the top of the priority (list) and get it through.”
People seeking the latest information about openings can visit the school district’s website at https://usd383.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.