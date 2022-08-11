June 11 thunderstorm damage

An aerial shot of damage to Kappa Alpha Theta and Chi Omega sororities.

 Photo by Dawson Wagner

Students belonging to Chi Omega and Kappa Alpha Theta sororities at Kansas State University will settle into temporary homes as they return to campus this school year.

The houses for each of those sororities, on 1516 and 1517 McCain Lane, respectively, incurred severe damage from a storm that produced a tornado east of campus in June.