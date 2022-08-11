Students belonging to Chi Omega and Kappa Alpha Theta sororities at Kansas State University will settle into temporary homes as they return to campus this school year.
The houses for each of those sororities, on 1516 and 1517 McCain Lane, respectively, incurred severe damage from a storm that produced a tornado east of campus in June.
John Hatfield, interim director of fraternity and sorority life at KSU, said the damage to the Kappa Alpha Theta house was particularly extensive.
“The sprinkler system went off, and that damaged the whole house,” he said. “They’re doing a complete renovation, and it should be move-in ready a year from now in August.”
Hatfield said the Alpha Tau Omega house, within about a block of the damaged house, is slated to serve as the home for Kappa Alpha Theta in the meantime. Alpha Tau Omega is a “non-housed fraternity,” Hatfield said, so it’s available for use.
The Chi Omega house received less damage than the Kappa Alpha Theta house, Hatfield said, and is expected to be ready for move-in by January 2023.
“The roof of the (Kappa Alpha) Theta house flew into the Chi Omega house,” Hatfield said, causing the bulk of the damage. The students who belong to the Chi Omega sorority, he said, will live in residence halls until the house is ready.
The Kappa Alpha Theta sorority house, on 1517 McCain Lane, experienced an estimated $1.21 million in damage, according to Anna Burson, the Riley County appraiser. She said Chi Omega house, on 1516 McCain Lane, had an estimated $951,111 in damage.
Burson said each property experienced 70% damage.
Estimates on the level of damage came from “the rapid damage assessment that was done after the storm,” Burson said.
The two sororities along with others at K-State will have its formal recruitment process next week from Sunday through Wednesday.
“Our whole fraternity and sorority community have come together to support (the members) with everything they need,” Hatfield said, noting support from athletic teams and from the community at large, as well. He said about 120 students belong to each sorority.
“We’ve been focused on helping them with recruitment,” Hatfield added, referring the university’s other sororities and fraternities.