Lew Faust, director of USD 383 business services, told the Manhattan-Ogden School Board Wednesday that next year’s budget could be tight.
“We discussed that COVID enrollment decline, that they’ll come back and affect our funding,” he said. “Well, it’s here.”
Faust said the school district was down 175 full-time students from the pandemic, which resulted in a “pretty significant loss of revenue.”
Faust said the district has already grown since the official count back in September, and that if the district adds another 60 or so students by the next Sept. 20 count, the district will likely be fine.
“If we don’t get that growth, we’re looking at budget cuts,” he told the board. “We might look seriously at downsizing. By fall, we will have a pretty good idea of where we land. Hopefully we will not have to start cutting, but we may have to make some tough decisions.”
Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid said the district has been preparing for this situation.
“I’m seeing a lot of disappointed faces, but not surprised,” he said, looking at the board members around the table. “I’m hoping it’s not that bad, but it is what it is, and we will do the best we can.”
Reed also said that since he and Faust had prepared the board for the post-COVID enrollment decline, the district seems to be in a better spot than other districts.
“Some of our colleagues are going to be cutting millions in the district, and we may not be in a spot to cut back right now,” he said. “I want to see the numbers, give them a gauge of how serious it is. And I want to challenge you guys with: if you want to move forward, what do we have to give up to go forward?”
Board Vice President Darrell Edie suggested that the board should set up a budget committee.
Faust said the district is in a good financial position because it previously put extra year-end money into the contingency fund.
“It’s not, ‘the sky is falling,’ but it’s going to be tight," he said.
Special education funding
Officials also discussed a lack of state funding for special education.
“The state is supposed to fund 92 percent of excess cost for identified students in special education,” Faust said. “It hasn’t fulfilled that since 2011.”
Instead, Faust said the district has been responsible for 70% of the cost, which includes anything beyond the base student aid. Faust said in a legislative update to the school board that even with a funding increase approved by the state government in the latest session, USD 383 would pay in the "upper 60s percent.”
He projected that with the aid of the state, the district will pay around $3.1 million to fund special education next year, down from $4,875,821 for fiscal year 2021.
“What could we do with $4.875 million if we had it?” he asked the board. “But it’s not available. It’s the law to provide this money for special education. It’s the right of the child to get an education. We have an obligation, and we should. It just costs.”
Reid compared the costs to a boa constrictor.
“$4.8 million, what could we do with positions, with teachers, with social workers with that money?” he said. “We’re at the end of the line. We can’t pass it off to someone else, we are the responsible agent. It’s the right thing to do, but it makes it difficult to do other things.”
Board member Karla Hagemeister said she knows families are coming to the district specifically for the special education program. Reid said families in the military have requested to be at Fort Riley, so their children could be in the school district. Board member Brandy Santos expressed the same frustration as Reid and Faust.
“I don’t want to diminish sp-ed, but that $780 we’re spending per student is a lot when the state isn’t funding it,” she said. “I want the district to be making sure we’re tapping into students who need it and providing the best we can.”
Reid said the district will find out the final amount it will receive for special education funding in June.
“It concerns me,” Faust said. “I see it as a red flag and I’ll keep running that flag up the pole.”