For Radia Richardson, a feeling of electricity marked the first day of classes on Wednesday at Eisenhower Middle School. Richardson manages the kitchen at the school — and her son is beginning his first year there as a sixth-grader.
“I’m very excited because I know a lot of the teachers here are personable, and that’s literally one of my favorite things,” she said. “I know these kids are going to know that they’re loved, and I know that my kid is part of that.”
Richardson was describing the sort of culture that Dave Martinez, beginning his first school year as principal of Eisenhower Middle School, hopes to cultivate. Martinez said he’s keeping an eye not only on academic performance but on the school culture that underpins it. An engaging school culture, he said, is something students deeply need after experiencing years of snarled and broken connections during the pandemic.
Martinez begins his work as principal after having served for more than 30 years in education in such positions as athletic director, English Language Learner instructor and assistant principal. He’s spent the last eight years as assistant principal and athletic director of Eisenhower.
“We want to create a culture that is engaging, exciting and safe,” he said, as he pondered the coming year in his office on Tuesday afternoon, the eve of the first day.
It’s an atmosphere that the school community is reshaping after years of COVID-19’s disruption. Martinez said COVID safety measures, such as testing, are still in place for the lingering pandemic, but this school year begins where last school year left off: with social distancing regulations relaxed and with mask-wearing voluntary for students and staff. Superintendent Marvin Wade noted that the district is following guidelines from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
School officials caution that COVID-19 is still very much present, and Martinez said the staff will continue to encourage caution and some social distancing during gatherings. But this school year, students may have a better chance to recraft real-time connections than they’ve had in the recent past.
Eisenhower, along with the rest of the schools in the Manhattan-Ogden School District, began classes on Wednesday with a half-day. Like other school districts throughout the country, USD 383 begins the year riddled with staff shortages; about 100 classified or support staff positions are open.
Containing about 750 students, Eisenhower harbors staffing shortages of its own, with a need for 15 more paraprofessional educators who assist special education students. Martinez praised the work of staff members as he noted the need for more of them.
But on Wednesday, an aura of excitement seemed to pervade the hallways, shortages or not. Pausing from her work as kitchen manager, Richardson explained.
“You can tell that everybody here wants to be here,” she said. “That was a struggle last year. It was a struggle to see teachers smiling. Obviously COVID had a big effect, and these last couple years we haven’t had a chance to get to know these kids.”
For Wade, open communication among educators, students and parents sits high on the priority list for the entire district as school opens up. Wade said it’s important to establish lines of communication early to preserve the hopefulness present at the beginning of the year — and to prevent sore feelings from festering later.
“When there is quality early communication people are better prepared to handle the occasional glitch or outright mistake,” Wade wrote in an email. “In most instances, whatever happened was not done on purpose and can be resolved IF people can and will communicate and work together on a solution.”
He urged everyone in the school community “to give others a chance before judging them too harshly.”
Maddie Tenbrink, Eisenhower physical education teacher and department head, stressed the need to establish relationships with students early. And then, she explained, middle school opens up some physical education vistas that students may not have experienced yet. She mentioned soccer, tennis, volleyball, speed ball, basketball, handball and other games as ripe for trial.
“We just try to start letting them get a feel for what they’re interested in by exposing them to a lot more content,” Tenbrink said, adding that lifelong sports and far-reaching fitness activities play big roles as students grow.
Martinez said he likes to see students involved in a club or team of some kind so that they feel a strong connection to their classmates. He also described ways he tries to approach students who seem isolated or reluctant to make connections.
“Just going up and having a conversation with them (is important),” Martinez said. “The biggest thing is getting to know who they are.”
And he stressed the importance of seemingly small elements, such as calling students by their names.
Those efforts aren’t lost on students, as sixth-grader Izy Quinton, the son of Radia Richardson, explained. Excited on his first day, Izy described what he’s noticed about teachers and their classroom techniques.
“Some teachers allow you to talk to your friends when you’re doing your projects, so that way you can have social interaction and work it out together,” he said.
Martinez said, too, that Eisenhower Middle School is implementing the CHAMPS model of encouraging good behavior this year. It’s part of the widely used Positive Behavioral Implementations and Support framework, and it stands for Conversation, Help, Activity, Movement, Participation and Success.
“CHAMPS is about celebrating the positive things,” Martinez said. “These are the expectations, and we’re going to celebrate when you meet those things.”
Martinez said he’s served in elementary, middle and high schools throughout his career. Ultimately, he said, he finds himself drawn especially to middle school.
“Middle school’s unique because I believe that they’re the most vulnerable at this age,” he said, adding that it’s the age when many students are “riding the fence,” on the cusp of establishing an identity.
“The reason I love middle school so much,” he said, “is because if I really want to make a difference in a student’s life, it’s middle school.”