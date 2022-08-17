For Radia Richardson, a feeling of electricity marked the first day of classes on Wednesday at Eisenhower Middle School. Richardson manages the kitchen at the school — and her son is beginning his first year there as a sixth-grader.

“I’m very excited because I know a lot of the teachers here are personable, and that’s literally one of my favorite things,” she said. “I know these kids are going to know that they’re loved, and I know that my kid is part of that.”