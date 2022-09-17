As Beth Dugan digs into a new position at Manhattan Area Technical College, she’s not exactly plowing unfamiliar ground. Dugan earned her associate’s degree from MATC in 1990, and for the last few months she’s been helping students in the college’s GED program to carve their own educational paths.

“I have found out over the years that I just love helping people, helping the students,” said Dugan, now the academic adviser for adult education. She said she valued “the outcome of seeing them complete something, and knowing that they can go on further in life.”