As Beth Dugan digs into a new position at Manhattan Area Technical College, she’s not exactly plowing unfamiliar ground. Dugan earned her associate’s degree from MATC in 1990, and for the last few months she’s been helping students in the college’s GED program to carve their own educational paths.
“I have found out over the years that I just love helping people, helping the students,” said Dugan, now the academic adviser for adult education. She said she valued “the outcome of seeing them complete something, and knowing that they can go on further in life.”
Dugan began working at her new job in March.
Chris Boxberger, dean of academic partnerships and outreach, said college officials created the new position to help students find ways to keep coming to class.
“Post-COVID, we’re seeing so much more trauma,” Boxberger said. “People are more aware of their mental state, and they need support. … Things just started changing so much, and we had to adapt and meet the student at that level.”
Boxberger said the adult education academic advisor position was under discussion before COVID-19, but the pandemic — and the needs it created — provided added impetus.
Students can take the GED exam, which consists of four separate tests, at MATC’s Regional Testing Center. Each of the four tests costs $33 — a fee that goes to the testing company, Pearson VUE. Boxberger said the Manhattan Tech Foundation offers scholarships to students who need financial help.
Dugan works with students facing a cluster of obstacles but also harboring reservoirs of strength. The adult responsibilities Trishali Santiago carried when she was a teenager, for instance, made it tough for her to continue her schooling. But they also help to nourish her pursuit of a nursing career.
“I had 14 siblings, and I had to raise them,” said Trishali Santiago, who grew up in Erie, Pennsylvania. “I was the mother figure, basically.”
Now, Santiago, who lives in Manhattan, is preparing for the GED exam, a step she’ll take as she embarks on a nursing career.
“I’m 30 years old, and I definitely want to get (my GED diploma) and start my CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) classes and progress from there, and just get higher and higher,” she said after a recent class.
Later, as Santiago contemplated her interest in nursing, she added, “I like to help people who can’t help themselves. I’m good at it because I’ve been doing it for a long time.”
Dugan noted that a student can take CNA classes without passing the GED exam, but moving beyond that — to become a Licensed Practical Nurse, for instance — does require passing the GED exam.
Dugan described a kind of multi-pronged approach to her advising role.
“I always tell the students … I’m going to be your biggest cheerleader, but I’m also what I call a truant mom,” she said. “So if you’re not showing up to class, I’m going to be calling, emailing, texting — whatever I need to do to find out what’s going on.”
She said she’ll ask questions such as “Are the kids sick? Do you have to work? What can I try to do to help?”
Dugan had been working as a receptionist at MATC for more than two years when she was appointed to the advisor’s post.
Some of what she sees now looks vastly different from the environment she knew as a student. She attended MATC before digital technology had worked its way just about every corner of academic life. But other aspects of student life today resemble what she observed as a student.
“I remember there being a mom in the class with two young kiddos, and that struggle is the same now,” she said. “You get a mom sometimes working two jobs, trying to go back to get her GED.”
Students, she said, face issues such as daycare, sick children, transportation and COVID-19. She can’t remove those obstacles, but as someone who knows the area with encyclopedic breadth she can help them to find resources. She can also listen to their stories.
“I like to ask the student, ‘Why do you want to get your GED?’” she said.
Helping students to articulate their reasons for coming back to school, and then helping them to hold on through difficulties, constitute important parts of Dugan’s job.
Dugan and Boxberger said some students in the GED program are there because they struggled with the online learning necessitated by COVID-19. Dugan said several students in the program are there because they dropped away from regular high school classes. Dugan said “switching to online learning … and not having to come in every day” disrupted the sorts of routines that some students need to keep working.
Backgrounds vary widely among the 23 current GED students in the program.
Jillian Shaw, 22, was homeschooled in Atlanta, where she grew up. She later became, as she explained it, a “high fashion international model.”
“My parents really pushed for me to be successful in that,” she said during a break from a recent class.
Shaw said her modeling career launched when someone in the industry scouted her out on Facebook. As it turned out, though, the pandemic’s destructive powers extended to careers in modeling.
“It actually kind of all hit the fan with COVID,” she said. “I wasn’t doing a lot of modeling during COVID, and I wanted to go back to school.”
With the encouragement of her husband, she explained, she decided to return to school to earn her GED diploma. She said she’d ultimately like to continue on in college.
“Realistically, I’m thinking about getting my degree in marketing,” she said. “Eventually I would like to be a business owner. An unrealistic dream: If I ever have the chance I’d like to go to art school and study acting.”
Shaw said that through her work in modeling, she snatched a glimpse of the instability of the entertainment industry.
“My husband and I are expecting,” she added. “We have a baby due in April.”
Another student, 18-year-old Marquell Vassar-Hamilton, said he hoped to pursue auto technology and welding after he passes his GED exam.
“My uncle showed me a lot about trying to work on cars,” he said. “It would be hands-on learning, and it would have a good purpose because I could use it.”
Vassar-Hamilton also said it meshes well with his interests.
“I like to destroy stuff and rebuild it,” he said, and then he noted what draws him to such a process.
“Once you tear it down, you can rebuild it your way,” he said. “As long as it works, it’s your way that you rebuild it.”
Jennifer Brooks, another student, described a wide range of interests that she wants to cultivate.
“There are so many things to learn,” said Brooks, 42, noting that she likes to browse in the library.
“At the end of all this, I want to be a God-loving comedian,” she added with a chuckle.
Brooks, from Marysville, also described some of the factors that brought her to the GED program, which she started this year. She said she came “to get out of abuse, to get a degree, and to give back to everybody who’s helped me.” She talked about regaining her bearings: digging into school, caring for her blue heeler, looking toward the future.
Brian Koch, math instructor for MATC, said he works to tap the far-ranging experiences of the students in the class. He also draws from practical experience, comparing having money to positive numbers and owing money to negative numbers — and moving from there to operations with those numbers.
Koch teaches math and science in the GED program, and Rachel Ohmes teaches Reasoning Through Language and social studies. Both serve as MATC instructors outside of GED classes.
Koch noted the importance of mood in the GED classes.
“The atmosphere has got to be welcoming for them to ask questions,” he said.
For Santiago and the other students, that atmosphere has worked well. Santiago said she feels good about “actually being here, and knowing that I can manage to do it,” and she said her teachers have been supportive.
Still, the task is challenging. The work Santiago starts in class continues at home, as she raises two small children while pursuing her own education.
“When they go to bed at 8:30, that’s when I start my homework,” she said.