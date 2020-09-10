A Manhattan High School student has been named a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship program.
National Merit Scholarship Corporation officials announced on Wednesday that Kayla Lei is one of approximately 16,000 semifinalists across the country to meet its program standards, which includes scoring highly on the Preliminary SAT or National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
“The Manhattan High School community is very excited and happy for our National Merit Semi-Finalist,” MHS Principal Michael Dorst said in a statement. “Kayla’s dedication to school, hard work, activities and the support from her family, teachers and friends, is what makes this recognition possible.”
About 15,000 students will advance to the finalist level, and they will notified in February of the designation based on their skills, accomplishments and potential in future college studies. Scholarship winners also will be selected from this group.