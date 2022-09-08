Sometimes a plan hatched in an emergency can keep right on thriving after that emergency has started to diminish.
Back in the summer of 2020, when the COVID pandemic made indoor gatherings unsafe, Jeff Sackrider, co-founder of Incite MHK, a local organization that celebrates public art, contacted Jan Johnson, teen librarian at the Manhattan Public Library, with the idea of starting an outdoor StoryWalk.
StoryWalk, Johnson said, provided “a way to get people out and moving and going downtown, and it could help the downtown businesses as well.” She noted, too, that the plan helped children to keep on reading and to maintain connection with the library during the suspension of indoor reading activities.
Gina Snyder, executive director of Downtown Manhattan Inc., recalled an early Zoom meeting with Sackrider and staff members at the library. She said she relished the suggestion of a StoryWalk.
“At that time people were looking to provide a safe way to be out in the community,” Snyder said.
Library staff members, working with Downtown Manhattan Inc., started the library’s StoryWalk in September 2020. Downtown Manhattan Inc. organized business participation in the walk.
The StoryWalk enables people to trek from business to business, reading part of a story at each stop. The library conducts the StoryWalk every other month — including this month — and the Flint Hills Discovery Center runs the program during the other months. The Discovery Center began its part in the StoryWalk several months after the library started the program.
Organizers choose an illustrated book designed for younger children each month, allowing for colorful displays and encouraging adults to read to children throughout the walk. The outdoor StoryWalk pauses during the winter months.
The project’s roots lie in Montpelier, Vermont, created by Anne Ferguson in 2007. The Kellogg-Hubbard Library, which helped with the creation in Montpelier, notes that people in 50 states and 13 countries have conducted StoryWalks since the project started.
Sackrider said he first noticed StoryWalk just outside of Manhattan.
“My folks live in Wamego, and I had gone back to visit them and discovered that Wamego had a storywalk,” he said.
And then the pandemic, which devastated indoor reading activities for children, sparked Manhattan’s adaptation of StoryWalk.
“COVID was certainly on our minds when we were talking about this,” Sackrider said.
But even now, with most COVID-19 restrictions lifted, the StoryWalk continues. Sackrider observed that StoryWalk spurs people to read, to walk outside, to spend time with family and to congregate downtown.
“It checks a lot of boxes, with or without a global pandemic,” he said.
Laura Ransom, children’s programming coordinator for the Manhattan Public Library, also noted the versatility of StoryWalk.
“A child and adult reading a book together is a wonderful activity in itself,” she said.
Jennifer Bergen, program manager for the Manhattan Public Library, described the way book discussion can grow into unusual shapes when children read stories outside of school-based settings. A cliffhanger at one store window leads to speculation en route to the next installment.
“You kind of have time to think about it,” Bergen said. “You wonder what’s going to happen next.”
Ransom said she “deconstructs” the books, freeing up the pages to be placed on colorful backdrops for placement at each business. Each walk requires two books so the fronts and backs of pages can be displayed.
The library’s featured book this month is “All Are Welcome,” by Alexandra Penfold. The book is about kids going to school.
“At their school, everyone is welcome,” Ransom said, describing the thread of the book. “All are welcome no matter what your skin looks like, what your hair looks like, what your family looks like — no matter what.”
Stephen Bridenstine, assistant director of the Discovery Center, said that a Konza Literacy Network of Kansas grant, received through USD 383, helped fund the program in its early stages. Now, support from the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation has provided funding for the Discovery Center’s presentation of StoryWalk. The funding enables the Discovery Center to give out the books to participants at the end of the walks during the months that it conducts the program.
StoryWalk has taken a number of shapes in other communities, appearing in parks and on nature trails and in various other settings. Bergen, at the Manhattan Public Library, described some of the reasoning behind crafting Manhattan’s walk as a downtown project.
“One idea with the walk downtown was to embrace where we are (at the library) as part of downtown,” Bergen said. “Having the pages in businesses’ windows highlight the businesses and so we can all feel we’re part of something here.”
Snyder called the StoryWalk “another piece of downtown’s identity,” which she described as a close unit despite harboring hundreds of businesses.
“Even though there are 370 businesses, we are a very tight-knit group, and we talk to each other a lot,” she said.
Sackrider noted that he co-founded an organization — Incite MHK — that commissioned 14 murals downtown. He characterized robust public space as vital to a community, and he described Storywalk as part of the quest to create such space.
“I chose to make Manhattan my home,” he said. “I was raised to believe that you’re not allowed to comment on what’s lacking unless you’re willing to do something about it. I want to live in a vibrant, thriving community, and I want to do what I can to facilitate that.”
This month’s StoryWalk begins outside the Manhattan Public Library, with a sign and a QR code that yields a map of the walk. People also can pick up hard-copy maps inside the library.