Researchers at Kansas State University have made headway into thwarting the reproduction of a rabbit-infecting virus that’s surfaced in various parts of the United States — including Kansas.

The virus causes rabbit hemorrhagic disease, a disease that “is highly contagious” and “affects both domestic and wild rabbits,” according to a report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA report says “sudden death” and “blood stained noses caused by internal bleeding” often constitute the only visible signs of the disease. A hesitancy to eat, respiratory trouble and nervousness also may be present.