Dr. Yunjeong Kim, a virologist at Kansas State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, works Tuesday at Mosier Hall. Kim and her husband, Kyeong-Ok Chang, have made headway on research into a spreading rabbit virus which reached Leavenworth County in Kansas earlier this summer.
Kyeong-Ok Chang, a professor in KSU’s Department of Diagnostic Medicine/Pathobiology in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University, stands with Yunjeong Kim, an associate professor in KSU’s Department of Diagnostic Medicine/Pathobiology. The two researchers have collaborated with others to develop a potential way to curtail the reproduction of viruses causing rabbit hemorrhagic disease and European Brown Hare syndrome virus. They’ve worked for years on various forms of virus research.
Dr. Yunjeong Kim, a virologist at Kansas State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, works Tuesday at Mosier Hall. Kim and her husband, Kyeong-Ok Chang, have made headway on research into a spreading rabbit virus which reached Leavenworth County in Kansas earlier this summer.
Kyeong-Ok Chang, a professor in KSU’s Department of Diagnostic Medicine/Pathobiology in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University, stands with Yunjeong Kim, an associate professor in KSU’s Department of Diagnostic Medicine/Pathobiology. The two researchers have collaborated with others to develop a potential way to curtail the reproduction of viruses causing rabbit hemorrhagic disease and European Brown Hare syndrome virus. They’ve worked for years on various forms of virus research.
Researchers at Kansas State University have made headway into thwarting the reproduction of a rabbit-infecting virus that’s surfaced in various parts of the United States — including Kansas.
The virus causes rabbit hemorrhagic disease, a disease that “is highly contagious” and “affects both domestic and wild rabbits,” according to a report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA report says “sudden death” and “blood stained noses caused by internal bleeding” often constitute the only visible signs of the disease. A hesitancy to eat, respiratory trouble and nervousness also may be present.
Yunjeong Kim, a researcher at K-State who contributed to the work, said rabbit hemorrhagic disease has existed outside the United States for some time. But in recent years, it’s begun to encroach upon this country as well.
“We had only occasional occurrences in isolated cases,” she said, noting that the situation changed around 2020.
“After 2020, we started finding viruses in wild rabbits and domestic rabbits, and it’s been spreading all the way to Kansas,” she said.
Kim is an associate professor in the diagnostic medicine/pathobiology department in the College of Veterinary Medicine at K-State.
Kim has worked with Kyeong-Ok Chang, a professor in the department, and other researchers to develop a molecule that can inhibit the reproduction of the virus that causes rabbit hemorrhagic diseases along with a similar virus that affects hares (Hares are generally larger than rabbits and live in more open-area habitats).
The research lays the groundwork for antiviral drugs to combat these viruses, Kim explained. The molecule the researchers developed inhibits what’s called protease, part of a poly-protein produced by the virus that’s crucial for the virus’s replication. Inhibiting the protease prevents the virus from reproducing.
A drug to treat rabbit hemorrhagic disease has not been developed, Kim said, though a vaccine exists.
Kim, Chang and other researchers reported their work in the article, “Potent Protease Inhibitors of Highly Pathogenic Lagoviruses: Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus and European Brown Hare Syndrome Virus,” published in June in the journal, Microbiology Spectrum.
Kim said the molecule has not been tested in animals yet, an important step in creating a drug treatment.
“Ideally, it would be nice to have an animal study to see that it actually works in animals,” she said.
Kim said the process could take several years.
This summer the disease was identified in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Agriculture reported that the National Veterinary Service Laboratories confirmed a detection of “Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease virus Type 2 (RHDV2)” in a domestic rabbit from Leavenworth County in July.
Rabbit hemorrhagic disease is fatal in rabbits but it does not affect human health, according to the USDA.
Both Chang and Kim — husband and wife — worked for the National Institutes of Health before coming to Kansas State University. They are both veterinarians.
Chang said he’s particularly drawn to the research since it can lead to therapeutic treatment.
“That’s a dream scenario for any researcher,” he said.
Kim also noted the “many different kinds of expertise” that go into the research. She said, for instance, that Bill Groutas, medicinal chemist at Wichita State University, makes compounds that are sent to KSU.
“We test them against the virus,” Kim said.
Groutas is the Endowment Association’s Distinguished Professor at Wichita State University.
Kim said that Scott Lovell, director of the Protein Structure Laboratory at the University of Kansas, contributed insight on protein structure for the research.
Chang said he and Kim have been collaborating with several researchers on virus research for many years.
“We establish trust among us,” Chang said. “That’s the most important aspect of working together. And we have common goals.”
He said he and Kim have been working with many of the same collaborators for the past 17 or so years.
Kim noted some of the vital research she and Chang have conducted in the past several years.
“Previously we published papers on feline infectious peritonitis and on SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19,” she said.
Kim said the work they’ve done on protease inhibitors has broad applications. She said one protease inhibitor is sparking development for treatment of feline infectious peritonitis, and she also noted the work on COVID-19, announced in January 2021.
“For COVID-19 we found a very potent inhibitor,” she said. “So right now a commercial company (CoCrystal Pharma) is developing a COVID-19 antiviral treatment using that inhibitor.”
Both Kim and Chang studied at Seoul National University in South Korea before coming to the United States.