Tuan Nguyen
Buy Now

Tuan Nguyen, assistant professor of curriculum and instruction for the College of Education at Kansas State University, completed a study of teacher shortages with two other researchers.

 Staff photo by Michael Neary

As Tuan Nguyen began digging into reports of teacher shortages several years ago, he found it was tough to get a foothold.

“The rhetoric around teacher shortages became dominant in the media,” said Nguyen, assistant professor of curriculum and instruction in the College of Education at Kansas State University, as he talked about his work recently in his office.

Tags