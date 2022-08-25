As Tuan Nguyen began digging into reports of teacher shortages several years ago, he found it was tough to get a foothold.
“The rhetoric around teacher shortages became dominant in the media,” said Nguyen, assistant professor of curriculum and instruction in the College of Education at Kansas State University, as he talked about his work recently in his office.
But as he and others explored the problem, he ran up against a barrier.
“As a country, we didn’t really have a sense of what the vacancy was,” he said. “How can we say we have a teacher shortage when we don’t even know how many vacant positions there are in the United States?”
Good record-keeping, he said, was hard to find when it came to teacher vacancies.
“The federal government doesn’t do it,” he said. “We don’t have a national database. States also don’t report this in a systematic way.”
Nguyen worked with Chanh Lam, a data analyst in teacher education and accreditation and a doctoral student in curriculum and instruction at Kansas State University, to create “Is There a National Teacher Shortage? A Systematic Examination of Reports of Teacher Shortages in the United States.” Paul Bruno, assistant professor in education policy, organization and leadership at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, also worked on the project. Brown University’s Annenberg Institute published the piece as a “working paper.”
Nguyen and his colleagues concluded in the report that there are at least 36,500 teaching positions vacant nationwide.
“If we extrapolate the vacancy rate (i.e., on a per-student basis) to states where we were unable to find data, the national vacancy count is closer to 52,800,” the report states. “Using the civil rights data and reports of underqualification, we estimate there are 163,650 positions filled by underqualified teachers. Stated otherwise, some back-of-the envelope math implies teaching vacancies amount to 1.67% of positions nationwide and about 5.16% of positions are held by underqualified teachers.”
Speaking in his office, Nguyen described the methodology.
“We did a systematic search for this,” he said. He described the process of going to state websites, department of education websites, policy briefs and other sources.
“We looked for all available public information on what vacancy numbers could be,” he said, “and we could not find it for about 13 states.”
He noted that the report includes raw teacher vacancy numbers as well as the number of vacancies per 10,000 students.
The three researchers concluded that Kansas has a teacher vacancy rate of 24.91 per 10,000 students – one of the higher rates in the country, but far lower than that of Mississippi, which tops the list at 68.59.
Nguyen stressed that the report presented, in separate categories, vacancies as well as positions occupied by “underqualified” teachers. He mentioned two ways underqualified teachers were defined.
“The first is that they don’t have standard certification,” he said. “The other type is for a certified teacher teaching out of subject area.”
The underqualified-teacher category includes those who have made commitments to become certified — and are taking classes — while working as teachers. Many universities, including KSU, offer programs to help bring teachers into the classroom while they’re working to earn their credentials.
“Underqualified does not mean that they are going to be bad teachers,” Nguyen said. But he noted that he and his colleagues “want to make it very clear that to be qualified, you have to have met all of those standards.”
Nguyen said he supported the various programs that bring teachers into the classroom as they’re earning their certification.
“I think they’re necessary … to fill the needs that we currently cannot meet,” he said. “They also provide districts with a way to get people interested in teaching.”
Nguyen and his colleagues offered several recommendations to address both the teacher shortages and the public’s ability to gauge their scope.
“I think states should work with districts to collect clear vacancy information, so we can clearly see how many vacant positions we have, and how many underqualified teachers we have based on state standards,” he said. “It’s really hard to talk about a teacher shortage … if we don’t have good numbers.”
Nguyen noted other goals, as well.
“I think we have to make targeted policy decisions to fill vacancies for schools that we know are likely to be in need of teachers,” he said, such as “economically disadvantaged schools.”
He said he was referring to policymakers at various levels, including state education departments and federal officials.
Nguyen also noted recommendations based on the larger attitudes surrounding teachers.
“It’s about raising the respect, the prestige, and the salary of the teaching profession,” he said. “Without changing how we view teachers, how we pay teachers, how we respect teachers, it’s really hard to see how we’re going to increase the supply of teachers.”
Nguyen also contended that restrictive legislation can discourage teachers and prospective teachers.
“In places where they have had trouble attracting teachers — like Florida, Mississippi, Alabama — they’ve also had legislation over the last couple of years about what teachers can or cannot do in a classroom, or what they can or cannot say about racism or the history of racism in the United States,” he said.
That sort of restriction, he said, is “problematic for the profession.”
Nguyen taught math for 7 years at the middle and high school levels in St. Louis before coming to KSU. The courses ranged from pre-algebra to advanced calculus.
“I learned that teaching is a difficult job,” he said. “It is one where it’s physically, mentally and emotionally challenging every day.”
Lam, the data analyst and Ph.D. student who contributed to the work, also emphasized the need for a national data collection system that crystallized the problem of teacher vacancies more clearly.
Lam traveled to the United States from Vietnam after earning his undergraduate degree in mathematics education in Vietnam. He recalled the power of Teachers’ Day in Vietnam an annual celebration of teachers — and reflected on the respect teachers receive there.
“Teaching is one of the most respected jobs in Vietnam,” he said, “except teachers there are underpaid, just like American teachers.”
Lam said after he earns his doctorate degree, he plans to continue researching, and he’s open to traveling to various places as he works. He hopes, he said, to improve the lives of teachers and help them make their work as effective as possible.
The trio’s data can be found at teachershortages.com. The working paper describing the project can be found at edworkingpapers.com/ai22-631.