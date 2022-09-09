With substitute educators in high demand, a university can serve as a reservoir of potential candidates. That was the thinking behind the Ready-Set-Sub Drop-In session on Wednesday at the K-State Student Center.

Pat Hudgins, associate director of the K-State Career Center, said this was the second such session K-State has hosted, after the first one last February. The session on Wednesday included handouts to help students craft lesson plans, and officials from K-State and four school districts were on available to answer questions.