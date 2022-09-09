With substitute educators in high demand, a university can serve as a reservoir of potential candidates. That was the thinking behind the Ready-Set-Sub Drop-In session on Wednesday at the K-State Student Center.
Pat Hudgins, associate director of the K-State Career Center, said this was the second such session K-State has hosted, after the first one last February. The session on Wednesday included handouts to help students craft lesson plans, and officials from K-State and four school districts were on available to answer questions.
“Our hope is to get students of all majors to stop in and sign up,” Hudgins said.
Abby Bozarth, a senior at K-State, was among the first to arrive on Wednesday.
“I knew I wanted to be helping kids, and I just loved the classroom atmosphere,” said Bozarth, a family and consumer science education major from Topeka. “It was those FCS classes that got me interested. It was moving around, doing things in the classroom.”
Hudgins, a former elected member of the Manhattan-Ogden school board, stressed the quest moves beyond hiring substitute teachers and into substitute classified positions, as well.
“The need is great,” said Hudgins, who also serves as the liaison to the College of Education.
Hudgins noted that flexible hours with solid pay could attract college students, along with the skills they’d hone. She also recounted some of what she often tells prospective substitutes who are considering the work.
“Know how to persevere, and have enough activities in your back pocket,” she said. “And smiling doesn’t hurt. … Just smile and dig in. As a substitute you are keeping that learning environment safe for the students.”
K-State officials said they didn’t keep track of the number of attendees, but they called it “a steady stream.”
Lara Mallean, recruitment and retention coordinator for the Manhattan-Ogden school district, said substitutes for classified positions are in particular demand in the school district — right alongside the strong need for long-term classified professionals. Mallean said college students — including those planning on becoming educators themselves lately — make particularly good prospects for substitutes.
Speaking toward the end of Wednesday’s session, Mallean said she’d talked to many students studying to be teachers.
“I had quite a few students going into secondary education,” she said. “It’s the perfect way to dip your toe in the water and learn about classroom management.”
Kati Wolfgang, director of human resources at Wamego Public Schools, said her school district’s greatest need also took the form of paraprofessionals assisting special education students.
“Being a special education para is challenging work, but it is under the direct supervision of a special education teacher, so you have a lot of guidance and support to manage the more difficult situations you may face in a classroom,” she said.
Joan Simoneau, superintendent of Rock Creek Schools, said the substitute pool looks solid this year. Still, she said, the district can use paraprofessionals, particularly in one area that may not always rise to the top of people’s minds.
“We are always looking for people who will officiate any type of ball game — anything from volleyball to football,” she said.
Kim Hodge, human resource specialist in Geary County Schools, described a broad need for substitutes in the district.
“Sometimes secondary (levels) can need a little bit more, but just about every day we have vacant positions in all grades,” she said.
Hodge described basic requirements for becoming certified as an emergency substitute — a designation that places limits on how long a substitute can teach in a particular assignment. A candidate must be 18 years old, with a high school diploma and a written commitment from the school district to hire the candidate. The candidate also must be fingerprinted and pass a background check.
A requirement to have earned 60 college credits is usually included, but that has been waived by the Kansas State Board of Education through Dec. 31.
A standard substitute license carries more requirements and enables the substitute to take on longer-term assignments, but organizers on Wednesday pointed out that college students would probably not be in a position to take on such roles, given their own school schedules.
Roger Schieferecke, assistant dean of the College of Education at K-State, noted the challenge not only to recruit substitutes, but also educators in general.
“One thing we try to do as a college is we celebrate the profession,” he said on Wednesday, referring to the K-State College of Education. He mentioned informational and celebratory events on campus designed for future teachers. He also noted two programs conducted at K-State — Call Me MISTER and First to Teach — to support prospective teachers of color and first-generation college students seeking to teach.
Cami Fulton, a freshman and a secondary Spanish education major, said she wanted to explore paraprofessional work.
“I think being able to have that one-on-one interaction will be super helpful in helping me figure out what I want to teach, if it isn’t Spanish,” she said.
Fulton, from Loup City, Nebraska, said her teachers — nudging her to become “the best version” of herself even when things weren’t going as planned — spurred her interest to become an educator.