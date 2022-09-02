09022022-mer-new-forum-1
Buy Now

Kansas State University President Richard Linton, right, leads a community forum with K-State students Mark Estares of Junction City, an accounting and finance major working toward a master’s degree in accountancy, and Kady Figge, a junior from Onaga studying agricultural communications and journalism, on Thursday at Hilton Garden Inn.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State University on Thursday kicked off its community visit initiative in Manhattan as officials attempt to boost student enrollment.

K-State President Richard Linton and students Kady Figge and Mark Estares replied to questions and shared experiences during a community forum at the Hilton Garden Inn Thursday morning. The forum began a presidential initiative to visit nine communities throughout the state every academic year to learn about the lives of Kansans, as university officials previously announced.

Tags