Kansas State University on Thursday kicked off its community visit initiative in Manhattan as officials attempt to boost student enrollment.
K-State President Richard Linton and students Kady Figge and Mark Estares replied to questions and shared experiences during a community forum at the Hilton Garden Inn Thursday morning. The forum began a presidential initiative to visit nine communities throughout the state every academic year to learn about the lives of Kansans, as university officials previously announced.
“We’re trying to reverse a national trend relative to student enrollment, and it’s all about amplifying the message about the incredible students we have and the incredible student experience that we have,” Linton said.
According to university figures, K-State’s total student enrollment dropped from a peak of 24,766 in fall 2014 to 20,229 in fall 2021, which represented K-State’s lowest enrollment figure since 1989 when the university had 20,110 students.
Linton indicated earlier in the morning to a smaller group that new student enrollment numbers were “going to be OK” when officially released. The Kansas Board of Regents typically releases those figures for K-State and other universities in late September or early October.
As students, Estare, from Junction City, and Figge, from Onaga, described their experiences early in the forum, they sketched differing paths to K-State.
“I identify as the first in my family — a first-generation student — to go to college,” Estare said. “My story is to be a pioneer.”
Estares, in his fourth year at K-State, is an accounting and finance major working toward a master’s degree in accountancy.
Figge said her “K-State story started the day I was born,” noting that her parents and sister went to K-State.
“I knew this was where I wanted to be, that this was home,” said Figge, a junior majoring in agricultural communications and journalism.
The auditorium at the Hilton Garden Inn was packed with people standing and sitting. The number of people registered reached 225, but the forum was also open to people walking in. The students presented a series of questions on a series of topics, including what people wanted to know about the university, what successes they’ve observed in the last five to 10 years, and what K-State can do in the future “to support, invest or engage in your community.”
Many of the comments throughout the forum underlined a warmth and kindness people have experienced in their interactions with people in the K-State community. Challenges emerged, as well.
Liz Nelson, director of the Riley County Seniors’ Service Center, commented on the university’s connection to non-profit organizations.
“One thing I would challenge the university to do is get to know all of the non-profits in all the communities … and encourage the students, the faculty, the staff to reach out to them if they feel like there’s some kind of connection that their degree program affiliates with.”
Nelson, noting she’s worked in elder care for years, added, “I’ve never had anyone from K-State contact me, but I’ve often contacted K-State, and whenever I do, it’s wonderful.”
Nelson also said she’s a K-State graduate with two daughters who attend K-State and who are members of the Kansas Air National Guard.
“The cooperation between the military community, the university, and the town I feel is going well,” Nelson said.
LaVerne Bitsie-Baldwin, speaking as the chair for the Native American Parent Committee at USD 383, noted that the university — along with the surrounding community — stands on ancestral land of the Kaw Nation.
“I want to recognize that that’s where we all stand,” she said “and that as we discuss the next generation of a land grant institution, that we remember that every bit of land granted to this university was Kaw land.”
Bitsie-Baldwin then presented an enrollment figure.
“There are less than 200 Native American students at Kansas State University, which should be creating a goal for us as a land-grant institution to empower, invite, engage and connect with the Indigenous communities across Kansas,” she said.
Bitsie-Baldwin, who also serves as DOW Multicultural Engineering Program director at K-State, also praised the university — especially the College of Education — “for connecting with our Native American parent committees” throughout the state.
In a media exchange after the gathering, Charles Taber, provost and executive vice president of Kansas State University, said the university has set up “action steps” to address diversity and inclusion.
“Part of that is the affordability issue,” Taber said. “We’re addressing diversity to some degree by making education more affordable.”
Earlier, during the forum, Taber expanded upon the university’s new efforts to improve affordability.
“We’re starting a new out-of-state financial aid program that will provide in-state tuition to out-of-state students, including international (students),” he said. “So students from around the world can come to K-State. We’re focusing this on high-achieving students.”
Students entering the university beginning in the summer of 2023 are eligible.
The plan, as reported last month, includes a proposal to allow out-of-state students with 3.9 or higher school grade-point averages to pay in-state tuition rates. The plan also would offer a discount to nonresident students with GPAs of 3.25 or higher.
Taber also mentioned a need-based program focused on students in Kansas that covers all in-state tuition “that remains after other grants and scholarships are applied to a student’s account,” as university officials announced last month.
Qualifying students must be eligible for Pell Grants or show a household income of $60,000 or less, university officials announced. They also must be enrolled in classes on the Manhattan campus or online, and they must be Kansas residents living in a qualifying Kansas county at the time of application for admission. The grant is available right away to qualifying students who live in Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Pottawatomie, Riley, Saline, Shawnee, Wabaunsee or Washington counties.
“Those students are eligible for 100% of their tuition to be paid,” Taber said during the forum.
Linton also replied to questions from James Genandt, president of Manhattan Area Technical College, who touched on the topic of collaboration with area colleges, including Manhattan Christian College and MATC.
“As we look at higher education after it is transforming and changing, especially after COVID, the technical colleges, the community colleges, and the four-year providing universities and colleges need to be collectively working together to be able to provide the education that is needed to enhance the quality of life,” Linton said.
Other events throughout the day, in various parts of the Flint Hills area, focused on such issues as housing, farming, food insecurity and child care. Various members of K-State will then travel, throughout the year, to eight more communities in the state. A list of those communities can be found at k-state.edu/president/initiatives/regional-community-visits.