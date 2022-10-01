As Daniela Gonzalez delivered a presentation focusing on Guatemala during this year’s first Coffee Hour in the International Student Center at Kansas State University, she lingered on some small, subtle details. She talked about the national bird — it’s the quetzal — and she described what it’s like to ride a bus through the streets of Guatemala.

It’s a place she loves, and it’s a country she was pleased to introduce to a gathering of about 40 people.

