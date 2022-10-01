As Daniela Gonzalez delivered a presentation focusing on Guatemala during this year’s first Coffee Hour in the International Student Center at Kansas State University, she lingered on some small, subtle details. She talked about the national bird — it’s the quetzal — and she described what it’s like to ride a bus through the streets of Guatemala.
It’s a place she loves, and it’s a country she was pleased to introduce to a gathering of about 40 people.
Gonzalez, studying for a Ph.D. focusing on nutrition at K-State, said she hopes to return to her native Guatemala and help to shape policies, through her research, that “protect people, especially children, from under-nutrition and obesity.”
Gonzalez is among more than 1,000 international students studying this year at K-State. It’s a group that represents about 100 countries.
Sara Thurston, who directs International Student and Scholar Services at K-State, described some of the effects of having a diverse community of international students on campus — and in the city.
“It makes everyone think more,” she said. “It makes people think differently, and hear different perspectives.”
Most of the international students, Thurston explained, have come to the United States to complete their degrees at K-State. A smaller number fall into a category sometimes referred to as exchange students, here for a portion of their studies.
Recently, four international students who arrived in the country shortly before the beginning of the school year agreed to share thoughts about their experiences so far — and about the communities they’ve left to come here.
Far along the higher ed path…
Enock Bulime, studying for a Ph.D. in the economics department, sees his field of study as a way of helping people, of contributing to their overall well-being. Bulime came to the United States from Uganda, more specifically its capital city of Kampala.
“With economics, you have an opportunity to contribute to the improvement of the lives of people,” he said. “Much of what affects people is either politics or economics.”
Bulime said his primary area of focus is public finance, and as he talks about economics his voice radiates with a kind of global, broadly inclusive insight.
“I’m interested in government creating revenues — or taxation,” he said. “I’m interested in government spending, and in government debt. I’m also interested in international trade and finance.”
Bulime said he’s drawn to macroeconomics as well, with an eye toward the “general performance of the economy,” including employment and economic growth.
For Agnieszka Lasko, another international graduate student, the academic contributions take on musical form. Lasko has written two published books focusing on piano, including one — “First Class Piano” — that she called a “method book for piano beginners,” containing her own compositions.
“It incorporates elements of improvisation,” she said, “to support development of pianistic skills.”
Lasko said the ability to improvise is inherent in every child, and her method of instruction taps improvisation from an early age rather than leaving it only to advanced musicians.
Lasko, studying for her master’s degree in piano pedagogy in K-State’s School of Music, Theatre, and Dance, has already earned her master’s degree in piano performance from her native country, Poland. She’s also produced a book called “Little Stories,” a collection of 16 of her piano compositions for children.
Lasko grew up in Przemysl, and more recently she’s lived in Lodz.
…And just beginning
If Bulime and Lasko are coming to the United States already far along on their higher education paths, Emily Gorena is right on the cusp of hers. She’s from Monterrey, the capital city of Nuevo León, in Mexico, and she’s studying marketing in the College of Business Administration, as a freshman.
“I’m looking forward to getting an international perspective,” she said, contemplating future possibilities in business.
Gorena said she visited the K-State campus last fall and felt drawn to the community and the terrain — the leaves were changing colors — and also attracted to the prospect of venturing out independently.
“Apart from the academic stuff, this is going to help me grow as a person,” she said. “I’m going to get to be more independent and live alone.”
Gorena explained too, how her background helps her to notice challenges her fellow students may not always see. She said her classmates at K-State tend to harbor “this very developed country focus, which is not the one we have in Mexico.”
She described the contrast as particularly salient in the realm of business.
“Especially coming from a business major, you can definitely see a difference,” she said. “Most of the things (other students) say come from having all of these resources and having this very powerful country behind them. For me it’s more difficult … and I feel like I can bring that perspective to the table.”
The origins of an interest
Scott Tyler grew up in Wales and has studied for two years in England, at the University of Hertfordshire. Tyler has come to K-State to study for a year, with the ultimate goal of earning a bachelor’s degree in film and television production from the University of Hertfordshire.
“I want to be working for either myself with my own production company or working with other production companies writing and directing my own films,” he said. Then he added with a smile, “I want to go and sit and watch a film in the cinema and have my name roll up in the credits.”
That hasn’t always been Tyler’s goal.
“When I was a kid I wanted to be an airplane engineer,” he said. “I wanted to do that right up until the time I was 17 and going to college.”
Tyler said that as he was plunging into math and physics, he discovered that the quest didn’t feel quite right. The career that glistened in the distance when he was a child had begun to fade as he approached adulthood.
“I sat down with my mom and she said, ‘There’s no point in doing something because you’ve always wanted to do it,’” he explained. His mother suggested that he think about what he wants to do in the future, rather than — or perhaps in addition to — what he wanted to do when he was a child. That prompted him to think about film.
Tyler said he’s relished films for a long time — and not just watching them.
“I’ve always loved breaking films down, or trying to record my own (ideas),” he said. “And I love writing. I used to write a lot of short stories when I was younger, and now that I’m older I write scripts … So my mom just said, ‘Do that.’”
And he has. Tyler’s made two short films and is working on three scripts.
“It’s what I see myself doing now,” he said, noting that he’s drawn to comedy but is also experimenting in horror.
Angles of approach
The students reflected, too, on how people back home approach their areas of study differently from the way people do here. Lasko, for instance, contemplated piano instruction in Poland.
“We have a completely different system, and we consider learning piano to be very serious from the beginning,” she said.
Children can study piano for free in Poland, she explained, and they generally begin at ages 6 or 7 if their parents want them to — and if they pass an exam. The exam doesn’t include exercises specific to piano-playing, but rather to music in general. Lasko said the children might be asked to sing a song or tap to a beat to test their predisposition to piano playing.
“We are more strict, but we give our students the possibility to be professional,” she said.
Lasko, who’s also teaching piano to K-State students as she pursues her master’s degree, said a prime motivation for her to study in the United States is “to broaden my perspectives on piano teaching.” She’s delivered presentations to the Manhattan Area Music Teachers Association and at the Kansas Music Teachers Association State Conference, at Bethel College in North Newton.
Bulime, too, described values and approaches he’s absorbed from Uganda, particularly with regard to economics. He stressed the concept of interconnectedness.
“If you have a community lens, you look at how interconnected you are with other people, so you want to make sure that the decision that you are making as an individual does not only benefit you alone,” he said. “You want to make sure that people around you will benefit as well. And if there are any costs, they need to know. And these costs need to be shared.”
‘Bring me a lot of salsa’
The students also recalled their lives outside of academia in their home countries, with the topic of food frequently simmering to the surface.
“You guys have an image of Mexican food,” Gorena exclaimed with a chuckle, “and it’s not like that.”
She explained, citing the example of tacos.
“You guys serve them cold sometimes,” she said. “You put a lot of stuff in them so they’re hard to close. You use lots of onions and tomatoes — and they’re not like that.”
Gorena also said the food is far spicier in Mexico. A request she made to her parents for when they visit: “Bring me a lot of salsa.”
Bulime also contemplated food.
“Most of our food, we eat fresh,” he said. “I miss the fresh food, the fresh produce.”
Bulime noted the farmers’ markets here on specific days, but he added: “Back home, every day is a market day. … It’s a bit of a shock to me (here) that not everything is fresh.”
Bulime — along with the other students — emphasized that people here have been warm and welcoming, and he noted that he was excited to study economics in the United States. Still, some days can be tough on someone so far from home.
“People here are very welcoming and friendly,” he said. “But there are days when you think about home. You think about family, you think about friends.”
Bulime said he reaches out to friends at home via phone or text when those feelings descend, and he said it helps to participate in activities on campus — such as the Coffee Hour.
“We’re all in the same boat,” added Tyler, sitting next to Bulime as he shared those thoughts.
Thurston, in her role as director of International Student and Scholar Services, emphasized the importance of helping students to meet each other and to meet others in the university community. She presents workshops and collaborates with other staff members to coordinate services and activities — including the Coffee Hour, free and open to the public at the International Student Center on many Friday afternoons throughout the school year.
“I want the students to come together,” said Thurston, whose office is in the International Student Center. “I want them to meet each other — and I want them to meet us.”