For Halie Wheeler, beginning as a freshman at Kansas State University this school year, the prospect of living in a residence hall means learning some of the tinier details about fellow students.
“If you’re around people every day, you learn their habits more than if you don’t see them that often,” said Wheeler, 18, as she was moving into Wefald Hall on Wednesday.
It was the main move-in day on campus, after an early move-in a few days before. The campus was filled on Wednesday with volunteers and staff members from K-State helping students to move, along with family members hauling and wheeling suitcases to student rooms.
Move-in at K-State this year took place amid a new requirement that first-year students younger than 21 years old have to live on campus — with some exceptions as detailed on the university website.
“The rationale started about 12 years ago,” said Derek Jackson, associate vice president for student life and the director of housing and dining services.
Jackson said the university’s 2025 strategic plan, under then-President Kirk Schulz, included consideration of how to improve the university’s freshman class retention — and ultimately graduation — along with its academic performance.
“There’s a noticeable difference between those freshmen who live on campus for one year and the freshmen that don’t live on campus for one year,” he said.
According to K-State’s website, freshmen who lived on campus in the fall of 2018 “were retained at 87.6%, compared to 79.9% retention for freshmen who did not live on campus.” Students who were freshmen in the fall of 2019 “showed a 5% gap in retention between those living off campus and those on campus,” according to the website.
The policy is not unusual. As The Mercury reported after the university announced the decision in July 2021, K-State’s new freshman residence policy makes the University of Kansas the only Kansas Regents Institution that does not require freshmen students to live on campus. It also made KSU the seventh of the 10 member schools in the Big 12 Conference to adopt the policy.
Jackson mentioned exemptions from the requirement, including for students who live with their families, so long as their homes are within 40 miles of campus. Students also can be exempt if they live in a fraternity/sorority house, or other independent student organization housing.
Several other exemptions, including those related to disabilities and financial need, also exist.
With regard to financial need, Jackson said university officials wanted, when possible, to alleviate financial barriers before they prevented students from living on campus.
“What we try to do is figure out how to help them as a university through our scholarships, so that finances wouldn’t be the variable that would send them off campus,” he said. “Our goal is to get students to live on campus for a year, and that does make a difference.”
Jackson contended that connections from living on campus can help students to thrive.
“When our students live on campus together, they’re building a peer network,” he said.
Anthony Quintero, an 18-year-old freshman moving his things into Wefald Hall on Wednesday, expressed excitement about that prospect.
“I’m really excited for that new living style,” he said, referring to life in the residence hall. “I’m not going to be home with my family every day. I’m going to be meeting new people.”
Quintero, from San Antonio, was moving in with family members, including his father, Rudy Quintero.
“My concern is him being by himself,” Rudy Quintero said. “He’s never really been by himself, but I think he’ll be all right. He’ll manage just fine.”
Anthony Quintero explained some of what drew him to attend a university that’s a fair distance from home.
“Kansas State’s a college that’s far enough so that I’m independent but still somewhat close to family,” he said. “When I was looking for a college I wanted a college that was really involved with their students and had a great student environment. Kansas State was on every list that I looked up for those colleges.”
Meg Johnson, community coordinator for Wefald Hall, performs a cluster of tasks to help students move and adjust after they’ve settled in. She recalled her own experience living in a residence hall at Western Illinois University.
“When I was in college I was a resident assistant,” she said. “I struggled a lot with my mental health, and I found a lot of help through the people who were working in resident assistant positions. That kind of inspired me to give back and do the same for other students.”
Johnson went on to earn a master’s degree in higher education/student personnel at the University of Mississippi.
Johnson noted that the university is entering this school year without a mask mandate, a change from the beginning of last school year.
“That kind of changes the vibe,” she said. “My staff members are really excited because they no longer are just worried about people’s health and safety in that way.”
But Johnson noted that precautions remain.
“If someone tests positive for COVID, we’re encouraging them to isolate in their own space,” she said. “We have sick meals available for students where their friends on the floor can go and deliver them and deliver them to spaces.”
She said provisions can be made, too, for roommates to stay in separate spaces from students who test positive.
Johnson observed that at any time, moving away from home can cause worry — and sometimes it starts with family members.
“I see a lot of family members who are really worried, and that translates into students being worried, as well,” she said.
For Kim Wheeler, mother of freshman Halie Wheeler, excitement prevailed over worry on Wednesday.
“I’m ready for her to spread her wings,” Kim Wheeler said. “I’m excited for her to move in and experience life a little bit and find new friends.”
And Anthony Quintero, in the midst of his enthusiasm about moving in, noted just one concern.
“My mom’s cooking — I’m going to miss that,” he said. “That might be the most concerning thing: homemade meals.”