Newly completed construction at Eugene Field Early Learning Center has sparked expanded service at the center, opening new classrooms and play space in the process.
The estimated $8.4 million expansion will allow USD 383 to conduct its early learning programming entirely at two facilities: in the Eugene Field Learning Center, at 1700 Leavenworth St., and College Hill Early Learning Center, at 2600 Kimball Ave. The program had been stationed at those two centers as well as three elementary schools before this year, explained Trisha Brooke-Fruendt, construction owners representative for the USD 383.
Brooke-Fruendt on Thursday gave updates on several projects funded by the $129.5 million bond passed by voters in 2018.
Work at Eugene Field, which was funded by the 2018 bond, included a building addition on the north side with a hallway of nearly 200 feet.
Work also focused on playground space.
“They had a playground on the southeast side, and we updated the playground equipment, put a drainage system underneath it, and it’s a lot bigger now,” she said. “It has an infant-toddler play area that it didn’t have before.”
Brooke-Fruendt said the district also added a new playground, with similar features, on the north side of the facility.
She said the building now has 14 classrooms, adding a cluster of classrooms to the previously existing batch.
“It has a brand-new multi-purpose room,” Brooke-Fruendt added, and she noted that a FEMA-compliant storm shelter also has been completed.
Eugene Field will also provide a site for the Infant-Toddler Services Network of Riley County, previously housed at Northview Elementary School.
These construction projects at Eugene Field began in January 2021. Officials closed the building for the 2021-22 school year while construction was ongoing.
MHS, other projects
The district is moving closer, she said, to completion of Manhattan High School’s West Campus, at 2100 Poyntz Ave. Brooke-Fruendt said that by the beginning of October much of the work is expected to be finished.
“Everything will be done except for anything that has to do with information technology,” she said.
The district has spent an estimated $29.4 million to add more than 70,000 square feet to include classrooms and other support spaces for a combined 9-12 high school campus.
Ninth-grade students are scheduled to shift into that building a year from now, in the fall of 2023, Brooke-Fruendt said. She noted that the addition of a new section in what’s now the West Campus would allow students from grades nine through 12 in the same building.
Currently, ninth-graders attend school at the East Campus building at 901 Poyntz Ave., and students in grades 10 through 12 are at West Campus.
The construction of storm shelters also are in progress at Northview, Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson elementary schools. Northview’s shelter, she said, lacks an HVAC system but can still be used if needed, and the storm shelters in Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson are expected to be completed in the coming spring. Once those are complete, all of the schools in the district will possess FEMA-compliant storm shelters, she said.
Brooke-Fruendt said the storm shelters, according to FEMA regulations, include concrete roofs and concrete walls, among other features, and the windows and the doors must possess three-point latching structures. The shelters also must have their own HVAC systems and restrooms, and they must be able to withstand extremely high winds.
Northview’s storm shelter, she said, will also serve as a multi-purpose room with other activities, Brooke-Fruendt said.
Brooke-Fruendt said the district also has done considerable work on the transportation and central kitchen buildings.
Residents may notice, too, new parking spots at Bluemont Elementary School.
“They have a brand new parking lot on the south side of the building,” she said, that’s recently been completed.
At Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School, an extension to the parking lot is slated to be finished in mid-September.
Brooke-Fruendt said McCownGordon Construction and BHS Construction have served as the primary construction managers for these projects.
While Brooke-Fruendt handles bond construction projects, Matt Davis, director of maintenance and facilities, is in charge of sustaining the facilities that are in place.
Davis said a partial roof replacement at Marlatt Elementary School should be in place by the beginning of the year.
On the horizon, Davis noted, is the replacement of a section of roof at Manhattan High School. He hopes the project is completed during one of the breaks this school years.
Both Brooke-Fruendt and Davis said that delays in orders for materials — part of supply-chain problems experienced throughout the country — have sometimes snarled project completion dates.
In the summer of 2023, Davis said the roof at Eisenhower Middle School will be replaced, along with a portion of Lee Elementary School’s roof. The roof at the Robinson Education Center is also on tap for replacement.
The most expensive of those projects is the Eisenhower Middle School roof, expected to cost about $2.5 million. The Robinson Education Center roof replacement and the partial replacement of Lee Elementary School’s roof are expected to cost approximately $160,000 and $370,000, respectively. The money for these projects comes out of the school district’s capital outlay funds.
Also on Davis’s mind is staffing for maintenance and facilities.
“We are doing better,” he said, mentioning four vacancies. “We were 12 or 13 positions short at the end of last (school) year.”
Davis said the need for bus drivers also affects those who work in maintenance.
“Our department is directly affected by the shortage because we are over there driving if they don’t have enough drivers,” he said. “We spent 6,000 hours over there last year, or close to it. That’s a lot of hours.”