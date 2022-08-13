Newly completed construction at Eugene Field Early Learning Center has sparked expanded service at the center, opening new classrooms and play space in the process.

The estimated $8.4 million expansion will allow USD 383 to conduct its early learning programming entirely at two facilities: in the Eugene Field Learning Center, at 1700 Leavenworth St., and College Hill Early Learning Center, at 2600 Kimball Ave. The program had been stationed at those two centers as well as three elementary schools before this year, explained Trisha Brooke-Fruendt, construction owners representative for the USD 383.