Manhattan resident Lisa Isaacson always finds something reassuring in a museum.
“No matter where you are in the world, when you go to a museum it feels as if you’re connected in some way by art,” said Isaacson, who’s traveled extensively through her work, as a civilian, with the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army.
Isaacson visited the Beach Museum of Art on Saturday, along with her children Alec and Aden Isaacson and her partner Derick Cruz. They participated in the museum’s portion of the campuswide K-State Family Weekend, with education staff members on hand to help lead art-themed activities. K-State holds a family weekend annually, which typically happens early in the fall semester when there’s a home football game.
Kim Richards, education assistant for the museum, helped visitors conduct a gallery search and also to engage in art projects as part of Family Day, with colored pencils, stencils and other drawing materials lining a long tabletop.
“My job here is to work with community and university visitors,” said Richards, who on other days takes art replications to senior communities and other venues to lead reflective discussions about art.
Some of the works available for viewing on Saturday are on a two-year loan from the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, in Bentonville, Arkansas. The Art Bridges Foundation, also in Arkansas, is funding the loan. Sixteen pieces are on loan from the Crystal Bridges art museum, with eight of those currently on display.
Those eight works comprise a large portion of the exhibition “Do You See What I See?” — which museum staff members unveiled just after Labor Day, and which runs through May 27, 2023. It’s an exhibition that can spark “people to understand that we don’t think the same way, and that’s OK,” said Kathrine Schlageck, associate curator of education for the Beach museum.
She added, “Instead of two people going at each other, you have the art in between, and it creates a focal point and a triangle. The comments get directed by the art, and they’re inspired by the art.”
Toward the end of their visit on Saturday, Isaacson’s family pointed out pieces that made striking impressions. Aden Isaacson noted Beethoven’s Trumpet (with Ear) Opus #132, a 2007 piece by John Baldessari. It’s one of the pieces on loan from Crystal Bridges.
“I liked that it played music,” said Aden, who’s 8 years old.
Cruz said he was drawn by “Sea Scape, Bangor, Maine,” a 1935 painting by Lester Joseph Chaney.
“I loved the texture of it,” he said.
He also gravitated toward “The Lobster Wars,” by Bo Bartlett. The 2007 painting is also among the pieces on loan from Crystal Bridges.
“I liked how the artist displayed the fisherman’s emotions,” Cruz said. “He looks tired and worn-out from a long day at sea.”
Lisa Isaacson gestured toward another piece on loan from the museum, Andy Warhol’s “Hammer and Sickle” (1977), which employs acrylic paint and the application of ink through a screen print. It’s part of a far-reaching “Hammer and Sickle” series by Warhol.
“It was very surprising,” Isaacson said. “I didn’t realize that there was a Warhol here. … You don’t see that every day, especially here in Kansas.”
Although most of the works included in “Do You See What I See?” are on loan from the Crystal Bridges art museum, some, such as Paul Rucker’s FOREVER series, belong to the Beach’s permanent collection. Rucker’s series includes a segment called “Four Little Girls,” with postal-stamp images of Addie Mae Collins, 14, Denise McNair, 11, Carole Robertson, 14, and Cynthia Wesley, 14. The girls were killed by Ku Klux Klan members who bombed the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1963.
Rucker’s FOREVER series also includes images of Emmett Till, Medgar Evers and Civil Rights workers Michael Schwerner, James Chaney and Andrew Goodman.
Aileen June Wang, the curator of the “Do You See What I See?” exhibition, described in an email some of the planning behind it.
“All the artworks in the exhibition represent familiar objects and symbols and challenge visitors to discover how varied interpretations of them could be, depending on the viewer’s cultural background and life experiences,” Wang said. “Visiting the exhibition is the perfect opportunity to have an interesting conversation with family and friends.”