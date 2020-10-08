Months after reaching an agreement, an easement holder is still waiting for the Riley County government to pay for the relocation of a travel easement for the new Riley County Police Department shooting range.
Chris Miller spoke Thursday to the Riley County Commission about her concerns on not receiving the agreed compensation of $4,750. The Millers, including Chris and Mason, and the county entered into a contract June 11, Miller said, for the relocation of the Millers’ easement for the new range.
The Millers own the property adjacent to the shooting range, and they want the county to pay for a travel easement — use of their land to be able to enter the shooting range. They say relocating the easement will cause damage to their property.
“To date, we have not received any payment as such,” Miller told the commission.
Miller said she has reached out to Craig Cox, deputy county counselor, and his office about three times. She claims no action has been taken, and the issue has been put off by officials.
“It’s going into October, five months later, and still no responses,” she said.
Riley County commissioners Ron Wells and John Ford said this was their first time hearing about this issue. Miller contacted chairman Marvin Rodriguez earlier this week, Miller said, and Rodriguez deferred to Cox.
Cox said he never spoke to the Millers personally because they are represented by Joe Knopp, a local attorney. Cox said Leon Hobson, director of public works, wanted construction to “get far enough along out there” to make sure the actual construction did not create any extra drainage issues for the new easement.
“It just took some time for Leon to get to that point that he was comfortable,” Cox said.
Cox said there was no date for compensation in the contract.
Miller said this was the first time she heard about this.
“None of this was explained to us,” Miller said in response. “It’s not here in this contract that we will not be paid until the project is done. I don’t see where we were paid for the relocation. We signed for the relocation. ... We have not been paid, we still own this easement, so why are you building on our easement? And this infuriates me and this is a bunch of hog wash.”
Miller said she thinks Riley County is stalling.
Wells said the commission is ready to sign off on the payment for the Millers. Riley County plans to settle the issue with the Millers by the end of the month and have the check to them, Cox said.