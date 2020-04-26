Although the pandemic disrupted regular Manhattan-Ogden school operations for the rest of the school year, there’s been the small silver lining that construction crews on several district bond projects can start their work, or at least preparation for it, a little earlier.
Trisha Brooke-Fruendt, the district owners representative for the project, said good weather these past few weeks has kept construction on track. Construction is considered essential business, Brooke-Fruendt said, and while social distancing guidelines will eventually limit some aspects of construction, construction is still in preliminary stages, allowing workers to space themselves out on site.
In some cases, workers have been able to start construction earlier, since school buildings are empty of people. But conversely, some projects have to stick to pre-pandemic schedules, since contractors may still be attached to projects elsewhere, Brooke-Fruendt said. Additionally, designs aren’t yet finalized for some construction projects, such as the wing expansion at Manhattan High’s west campus.
All the construction is part of the $129.5 million bond initiative voters passed in November 2018. Virtually every district facility will see renovations, upgrades or additions, and the district also will build the new Oliver Brown Elementary School in Blue Township.
However, construction is slated to last through summer 2024, and only a few facilities will see work this summer as part of the first phase of the bond timeline. One school project, a $226,000 parking lot improvement project at Amanda Arnold, was completed in the fall.
Oliver Brown
The district broke ground on the new $20.5 million, 475-student school in January, and workers are now building the foundation for the school’s gym and storm shelter.
Work will continue at a fast pace this summer, Brooke-Fruendt said, as the plan is to have the building ready by an anticipated first day of school in August 2021.
College Hill and Eugene Field
The district’s early learning centers will both see expansion work this summer.
A $7.3 million project at College Hill will add classrooms and a storm shelter to create an 11-classroom campus. The district is also adding office space, so the site can serve as the headquarters for the district’s early learning administration. Work is ongoing on that project since the fall, and it should be complete in time for the building to open for students in November.
The $8.4 million project at Eugene Field also will expand the campus, but to 16 classrooms, and add an age-appropriate playground, storm-rated shelter and improved parking lot, among other improvements. Work on that project does not start until January, however.
Keith Noll Maintenance Facility
The district’s maintenance facility is finalizing $1.4 million in new office areas and shop renovations after work started in the fall.
Brooke-Fruendt said the maintenance facility project could wrap up in June, or maybe a bit earlier.
Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools
With students and teachers gone, interior work began April 6 on $17 million in expansion projects at each of the identical middle schools. The bond projects will eventually add a new wing at both schools, to accommodate sixth-grade classes once they move from the elementary schools to the middle schools.
The projects will be built concurrently and adjacent to two community recreation centers, which will be built by the city.
Interior work will wrap up by the end of the summer, Brooke-Fruendt said, in time for a planned return to classes in August. Exterior work, though, will continue through summer 2021.
Bergman
The district will begin exterior work, starting with the parking lot, this summer at Bergman Elementary. Brooke-Fruendt said workers will likely start on the building pad for a planned storm shelter at the school. Other improvements, such as masonry repair and other maintenance projects, as part of the $3.5 million project will start next summer.
Lee
The school board on April 15 approved a $760,000 guaranteed maximum price for Lee Elementary’s two-phase bond improvement project. This summer, construction crews will upgrade the parking lot and drop-off lane on the east side of school, while the second phase, a new parking lot on the west side, will be done next summer.
The second phase also will include demolition of two annex buildings on that side of the school.
Manhattan High – West Campus
The district still needs to finalize design plans for a planned expansion on the east end of the building.
That project, currently estimated to cost $27 million, will ultimately add 25 classrooms, an upgraded turf practice field, an auxiliary gym, special education suites, and collaboration spaces, among other improvements.
Brooke-Fruendt said she’ll likely come to the school board with a final design proposal in June, but in the meantime, contractors will begin to set up job-site trailers on the campus.