A dryer fire led to $12,000 in damage Saturday at a Meadowlark Hills retirement community residence.The Manhattan Fire Department received a call at 1:03 p.m. Saturday for a fire alarm with a smell of smoke at 2221 Meadowlark Road.Crews found a two-story residential building that had a dryer fire in the basement. Officials said the fire accidentally started because of overheating of material in the dryer.The sprinkler system controlled the fire, and firefighters put it out.Sixteen firefighters responded on four fire apparatus with the last units clearing at 3 p.m.No one reported injuries, and all residents were able to remain in the building.The estimated loss was $8,000 to contents and $4,000 to the structure. The owner is listed as Manhattan Retirement Foundation Inc. of the same address.