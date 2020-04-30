STEP ONE
Goals: Restrict movement to reduce spread of COVID-19
Timing: This is the current step — operating under the Governor’s order or local stay-at-home order
General principles:
- Restrictions to physical contact are necessary to prevent the health care and public health systems from being overwhelmed by a quickly-spreading disease outbreak
- Only essential retail businesses can operate, and are subject to restrictions
- People are ordered to stay home, and they can leave their homes only to address essential needs
- Travel restrictions are in place
STEP TWO
Goal: Initiate gradual reopening of businesses with public health restrictions Timing: Date is unknown at this time, but will not be before May 2, 2020, and last at least 14 days
Prerequisites: (If any of these prerequisites change, a return to the prior step may be necessary)
- State restrictions allow for the actions included in this step
- Local indicators do not show an exponential increase in positive, seriously-ill patients
- Sufficient testing is available
- Sufficient Personal Protective Equipment is available
- Health care system is able to cope with potential increase in COVID-19 patients
- Public health system is expected to be able to promptly identify and isolate infected individuals and identify and quarantine their contacts
General principles:
- Social distancing remains critical
- High risk individuals must continue to restrict their activities
- Businesses with high risk of transmission cannot be open to the public
- Businesses allowed to operate are subject to restrictions, depending upon their specific and individual risk profile
- A significant increase in seriously-ill patients could require a return to step 1
Main changes from previous step:
- Stay-at-home order is lifted
- Most retail businesses previously can resume their activities, with appropriate public health restrictions
- Church services, funerals, weddings are allowed, with public health requirements for social distancing and sanitation
Guidance for this phase:
- Teleworking is still encouraged for businesses who can implement it
- High Risk individuals continue to stay home except for essential needs
- Employees of businesses, when opening to the public are encouraged to wear masks.
- Required Best Practices
Specific situations:
The following categories of business will not reopen in this phase:
- Restaurants & Bars are not allowed for dine-in
- Nail salons, barber shops, hairdressers
- Tanning salons, tattoo shops, massage therapy businesses
- Fitness centers, gyms
- Movie theaters
- Performance theaters
- Concert and entertainment venues
- Playground equipment
- Clubhouses
- Swimming pools
- Summer Camps
- Sports events
STEP THREE
Goal: More businesses reopen because of reduced need for public health restrictions
Timing: A minimum of 14 days after previous step.
Earliest possible date: To be determined
Prerequisites: (If any of these prerequisites change, a return to the prior steps may be necessary)
- State restrictions allow for the actions included in this step
- Local indicators of infection spread show stable or decreasing community transmission
- Clusters of cases are promptly identified and contained and do not spread to the community
- Health care and public health systems can cope with volume of current and potential cases
General principles:
- Modify social distancing restrictions according to CDC guidelines.
- High risk individuals can resume some activities, but must remain vigilant
- Some businesses with high risk of transmission remain subject to some public health restrictions
Main changes from previous step:
The following businesses will reopen with restrictions:
- Nail salons, barber shops, hairdressers
- Tanning salons, tattoo shops, massage therapy businesses
- Fitness centers, gyms
- The size of social gatherings allowed is increased to 25.
Guidance for this phase:
- Teleworking is still encouraged for businesses who can implement it
- High Risk individuals are advised to continue to stay home except for essential needs
- Employees of businesses, when opening to the public are encouraged to wear masks
- Required best practices
Specific situations:
The following categories of business will not reopen in this phase:
- Restaurants & Bars Dine-In
- Clubhouses
- Movie theaters
- Performance theaters
- Concert and entertainment venues
- Playground equipment
- Swimming pools
- Summer Camps
- Sports events
STEP FOUR
Goal: All businesses can reopen, but there will remain some public health restrictions
Timing: A minimum of 14 days after previous step.
Earliest possible date: To be determined
Prerequisites: (If any of these prerequisites change, a reverse to the previous step may be necessary)
- Same as previous step
General principles:
- Social Distancing remains necessary to some extent (see CDC guidelines)
- Public health restrictions on businesses with high risk of transmission can be reduced, but some restrictions remain necessary
Main changes from previous step:
- Most restrictions are lifted
- The size of social gatherings will be allowed to increase further
Guidance for this phase:
- High Risk individuals are advised to continue to stay home except for essential needs
- Recommend to follow best practices
Specific situations:
The following businesses will reopen with reduced occupancy load and other restrictions:
- Restaurants & Bars Dine-In
- Clubhouses
- Movie theaters
- Performance theaters
- Concert and entertainment venues
STEP FIVE
Goal: life returns to the new “normal”
Timing: A minimum of 14 days after previous step.
Earliest possible date: To be determined
Duration unknown, but likely to be for several months
Prerequisites: (If any of these prerequisites change, a reverse to the previous step may be necessary)
- Same as previous step
General principles:
- Most activities return to normal
Main changes from previous step:
- No ban on any activities is in place, but some restrictions for businesses with high risk of transmission may be imposed
- Very large gatherings allowed on a case-by case basis, depending on specific risk and containment activities previous step may be necessary)
Indicators of spread to be considered by public health authorities include (but are not limited to):
- Hospital capacity is not stressed nor anticipated to be so within the foreseeable future.
- Number and percentage change of new cases per week in relation to number and percentage change in laboratory tests done per week
- Number of positive cases who are seriously ill
- Percentage of new cases per week with unknown source of infection