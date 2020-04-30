STEP ONE

Goals: Restrict movement to reduce spread of COVID-19

Timing: This is the current step — operating under the Governor’s order or local stay-at-home order

General principles:

  • Restrictions to physical contact are necessary to prevent the health care and public health systems from being overwhelmed by a quickly-spreading disease outbreak
  • Only essential retail businesses can operate, and are subject to restrictions
  • People are ordered to stay home, and they can leave their homes only to address essential needs
  • Travel restrictions are in place

STEP TWO

Goal: Initiate gradual reopening of businesses with public health restrictions Timing: Date is unknown at this time, but will not be before May 2, 2020, and last at least 14 days

Prerequisites: (If any of these prerequisites change, a return to the prior step may be necessary)

  • State restrictions allow for the actions included in this step
  • Local indicators do not show an exponential increase in positive, seriously-ill patients
  • Sufficient testing is available
  • Sufficient Personal Protective Equipment is available
  • Health care system is able to cope with potential increase in COVID-19 patients
  • Public health system is expected to be able to promptly identify and isolate infected individuals and identify and quarantine their contacts

General principles:

  • Social distancing remains critical
  • High risk individuals must continue to restrict their activities
  • Businesses with high risk of transmission cannot be open to the public
  • Businesses allowed to operate are subject to restrictions, depending upon their specific and individual risk profile
  • A significant increase in seriously-ill patients could require a return to step 1

Main changes from previous step:

  • Stay-at-home order is lifted
  • Most retail businesses previously can resume their activities, with appropriate public health restrictions
  • Church services, funerals, weddings are allowed, with public health requirements for social distancing and sanitation

Guidance for this phase:

  • Teleworking is still encouraged for businesses who can implement it
  • High Risk individuals continue to stay home except for essential needs
  • Employees of businesses, when opening to the public are encouraged to wear masks.
  • Required Best Practices

Specific situations:

The following categories of business will not reopen in this phase:

  • Restaurants & Bars are not allowed for dine-in
  • Nail salons, barber shops, hairdressers
  • Tanning salons, tattoo shops, massage therapy businesses
  • Fitness centers, gyms
  • Movie theaters
  • Performance theaters
  • Concert and entertainment venues
  • Playground equipment
  • Clubhouses
  • Swimming pools
  • Summer Camps
  • Sports events

STEP THREE

Goal: More businesses reopen because of reduced need for public health restrictions

Timing: A minimum of 14 days after previous step.

Earliest possible date: To be determined

Prerequisites: (If any of these prerequisites change, a return to the prior steps may be necessary)

  • State restrictions allow for the actions included in this step
  • Local indicators of infection spread show stable or decreasing community transmission
  • Clusters of cases are promptly identified and contained and do not spread to the community
  • Health care and public health systems can cope with volume of current and potential cases

General principles:

  • Modify social distancing restrictions according to CDC guidelines.
  • High risk individuals can resume some activities, but must remain vigilant
  • Some businesses with high risk of transmission remain subject to some public health restrictions

Main changes from previous step:

The following businesses will reopen with restrictions:

  • Nail salons, barber shops, hairdressers
  • Tanning salons, tattoo shops, massage therapy businesses
  • Fitness centers, gyms
  • The size of social gatherings allowed is increased to 25.

Guidance for this phase:

  • Teleworking is still encouraged for businesses who can implement it
  • High Risk individuals are advised to continue to stay home except for essential needs
  • Employees of businesses, when opening to the public are encouraged to wear masks
  • Required best practices

Specific situations:

The following categories of business will not reopen in this phase:

  • Restaurants & Bars Dine-In
  • Clubhouses
  • Movie theaters
  • Performance theaters
  • Concert and entertainment venues
  • Playground equipment
  • Swimming pools
  • Summer Camps
  • Sports events

STEP FOUR

Goal: All businesses can reopen, but there will remain some public health restrictions

Timing: A minimum of 14 days after previous step.

Earliest possible date: To be determined

Prerequisites: (If any of these prerequisites change, a reverse to the previous step may be necessary)

  • Same as previous step

General principles:

  • Social Distancing remains necessary to some extent (see CDC guidelines)
  • Public health restrictions on businesses with high risk of transmission can be reduced, but some restrictions remain necessary

Main changes from previous step:

  • Most restrictions are lifted
  • The size of social gatherings will be allowed to increase further

Guidance for this phase:

  • High Risk individuals are advised to continue to stay home except for essential needs
  • Recommend to follow best practices

Specific situations:

The following businesses will reopen with reduced occupancy load and other restrictions:

  • Restaurants & Bars Dine-In
  • Clubhouses
  • Movie theaters
  • Performance theaters
  • Concert and entertainment venues

STEP FIVE

Goal: life returns to the new “normal”

Timing: A minimum of 14 days after previous step.

Earliest possible date: To be determined

Duration unknown, but likely to be for several months

Prerequisites: (If any of these prerequisites change, a reverse to the previous step may be necessary)

  • Same as previous step

General principles:

  • Most activities return to normal

Main changes from previous step:

  • No ban on any activities is in place, but some restrictions for businesses with high risk of transmission may be imposed
  • Very large gatherings allowed on a case-by case basis, depending on specific risk and containment activities previous step may be necessary)

Indicators of spread to be considered by public health authorities include (but are not limited to):

  1. Hospital capacity is not stressed nor anticipated to be so within the foreseeable future.
  2. Number and percentage change of new cases per week in relation to number and percentage change in laboratory tests done per week
  3. Number of positive cases who are seriously ill
  4. Percentage of new cases per week with unknown source of infection