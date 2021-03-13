Q: What have health providers and researchers learned from the coronavirus pandemic over the last year?
A: Aside from the tremendous amount of knowledge gathered over the course of this global health emergency, health professionals feel they will be able to respond better to crises like this in the future.
“We’re definitely prepared now for another pandemic; I don’t want that to happen, I’m knocking on wood,” said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department (RCHD). “But I think that we’re prepared now. We’ve learned over time again what works and what doesn’t, and especially with this particular virus.”
Health officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Kansas on March 7, 2020. The Manhattan area recorded its first case of coronavirus 13 days later on March 20.
Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), has been leading the coronavirus response with Gov. Laura Kelly since the beginning.
“I think mostly it’s about learned lessons and the mutual dependencies, not just with our healthcare provider communities, but with society in general, including the social fabric in our communities,” Norman said.
The Mercury spoke to Norman, Gibbs and Dr. Martin Draper, associate dean of research and graduate studies and director for research in the College of Agriculture at Kansas State University, about what they’ve learned over the past 365 days.
Health protocols
Experts agree that masks, good hand hygiene and social distancing work to prevent transmission of the virus.
“Early on, it was all about masks,” Norman said. “Early on, it was, ‘Maybe masks aren’t as important. We need to save N95 masks for healthcare providers because there’s a shortage.’ And people took that to mean ‘Masks don’t work. Masks are the government’s conspiracy to control us.’ And then that went haywire on social media, of course. And we’ve been fighting it ever since, and we’re still fighting it. Texas and Mississippi are doing away with mask mandates, way too premature manner, I think. There are a lot of lessons like that.”
Draper echoed these sentiments. He said although masks and social distancing do not eliminate the virus, they help stop it from spreading.
“They are both safe approaches that do reduce the transmission of the virus,” he said.
He said his researchers were able to follow those practices in late 2020 and into 2021. Draper said it’s telling that no sources have reported virus spread in any agriculture research labs.
“We’ve had instances where people have been infected outside of work,” he said. “So not evidence of actual transmission in the lab.”
Gibbs said known symptoms of the virus have evolved since the beginning. At first, the three key symptoms were cough, shortness of breath and fever.
“What we learned over time really expanded,” she said.
Additional symptoms include diarrhea, loss of taste or smell, and headache, among others. The health department even saw people with a rash, Gibbs said. Health officials were not sure at first whether that was related to the virus, she said.
Knowledge about transmission also increased, Gibbs added.
“When we first studied this virus, we thought it could last on surface for many days,” she said. “We learned that was not true.”
Norman also said healthcare providers may have underestimated how important it was to track the spread of the virus among asymptomatic people. Doing that became an important component of tackling the overall pandemic. Asymptomatic spread is somewhat unusual for viruses, Norman said.
Research
Even as vaccine rollout is underway, scientists continue to study the virus. Research at K-State and across the nation can help reduce the deadliness of the coronavirus and the severity of infections. It also can help us prepare to deal with variants and other viruses that could cause problems in the future.
Draper said a lot of projects are just now receiving funding, so researchers are working on studies and collecting results right now.
Some of the ongoing research at K-State includes studies on the transmissibility of the virus and genotyping, Draper said.
“Science will give us the answers we need,” he said. “Sometimes it just takes time to get the concrete evidence, and we need to execute the precautions that we know work in related diseases at the interim time.”
Yunjeong Kim and KC Chang, two virologists from the university’s College of Veterinary Medicine, have been developing anti-viral treatments for pathogenic coronaviruses, including the one at the root of COVID-19, for the past several months.
The pair published a study in the journal Science Translational Medicine on their results of using what is called a protease inhibitor — a class of antiviral drugs — to block the replication of human coronavirus in cultured cells, which are adapted to grow in a laboratory. This study revealed how these tiny inhibitors show a potency against human coronaviruses.
Another researcher, Waithaka Mwangi, professor of diagnostic pathobiology at K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine, and his team have been developing a vaccine that could protect against COVID-19 since last summer. K-State in early July signed an agreement with Tonix Pharmaceuticals, which is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, to help with the process.
H1N1 blueprint
The H1N1 influenza outbreak in 2009 served as a great blueprint for health professionals in gearing up for this pandemic, Norman said.
“I think it also pointed out that we have vulnerabilities in the health system,” he said. “We didn’t have near the number of cases or duration of illness with H1N1, but we certainly had a rapid uptick in the crisis, and then it kind of disappeared over a relatively short period of time. And now H1N1 is still with us. It’s not like it’s gone anywhere.”
Norman said KDHE and healthcare providers learned they need to practice for pandemics. He said the healthcare community wasn’t fully prepared for this new virus because of H1N1, but it definitely helped.
“When something’s a brand new virus, we have to be ready for all different scenarios that can occur,” Norman said. “We have to be ready to adjust.”
Three variants of the coronavirus have emerged: the United Kingdom variant, South African variant and Brazilian variant. Norman said the appearance of variants is not surprising, given the nature of viruses.
“That’s what viruses do: they change,” he said.
Looking ahead
Norman said he is optimistic for Kansas’ future heading into the summer, especially with Johnson & Johnson vaccines coming to the state, in addition to Modern and Pfizer vaccinations.
“I think of them as three co-equal vaccines, he said. “Hopefully there will be some additional ones coming on in the next number of months.”
He said people have believed Johnson & Johnson is less effective, but it uses a different mechanism to inoculate people than the other vaccines. Norman said it is like comparing apples and oranges.
The first two are MRNA vaccines with a newer technology and the Johnson & Johnson vaccination is basically putting the virus into the body, like the old-school vaccines. Norman said people should take whichever vaccine first comes available to them and not wait for a specific one.
Heading into spring and summer, Norman said mask-wearing and social distancing will be key in stopping a possible uptick. He said trend lines have been very good.
“I think we’re going to have an amazing summer,” he said. “It’s not going to be a normal summer. It’s not going to be a summer without COVID-19. But I think there will be a gradual lifting of restraints that we’ve had, and I think we can do it safely.”
He said he will hold his breath for fall and summer with this coming back as a seasonal virus. He said he hopes the majority of the population will be vaccinated by then.
Gibbs agreed.
“We’ll continue the efforts, it’s not stopping here,” she said.
Reporters Savannah Rattanavong and AJ Dome contributed to this story.