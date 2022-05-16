Dr. Michael Dryden told K-State’s newest veterinary medicine graduates Friday to find their passions and pursue them with dedication as they set out on their own careers.
Dryden, a university distinguished professor emeritus of veterinary parasitology who earned the nickname “Dr. Flea,” said in his commencement address that seeking your passions and getting up when you’re knocked down will lead to success and confidence.
“You will feel good about yourself and others will notice,” he said.
K-State held its veterinary medicine and graduate ceremonies on Friday afternoon, with undergraduate ceremonies following on Saturday. In total, K-State awarded nearly 2,350 bachelor’s degrees, 635 master’s degrees, more than 100 doctorates and more than 110 doctor of veterinary medicine degrees.
Dryden sat on the faculty at K-State for 30 years until his retirement in 2020 and is now a member of the emeritus faculty. His primary research involved fleas, ticks and parasites in dogs and cats and brought him international recognition in the field.
Dryden said he found his passion in his professional life through teaching and encouraged the new graduates to chase theirs.
“Nothing professionally provided more of a challenge and satisfaction than getting in front of a class or audience,” he said. “For me, it takes the place of caffeine in the morning.”
Dryden recounted some of his journey through different jobs before he finally settled into teaching and told graduates they shouldn’t settle for a job that offers them less than happiness. He said the veterinary industry offers unlimited opportunities, and they should explore until they find their perfect fit.
“Keep moving in the profession until you find fulfillment and happiness,” he said. “Life is too short to be unhappy and unfulfilled.”
Dryden said it is important to figure out what is important to you, to be self-aware and to embrace your quirks and eccentricities. He spoke about a time he was invited to speak at Cambridge University and felt some of the faculty there looked down on a young veterinarian from the states. He jokingly thanked the room in a question-and-answer session for inviting a “Kansas dirt farmer” to speak, prompting a student to ask what a “dirt farmer” was.
“We would go out, work the ground, plant the seed, pray for rain,” Dryden said. “Unfortunately sometimes we just grew dirt.”
He said a knowledge of who you are and your strengths and weaknesses can help you solve problems and also not take yourself too seriously.
“You can’t fix what you don’t know or acknowledge,” he said.