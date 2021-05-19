With Third Thursdays set to return this Thursday, downtown Manhattan is gearing up in anticipation.
The summer event series that brings together art, food, entertainment and socializing is coming back after a yearlong hiatus.
“I would say without a doubt that there is a huge buzz,” said Gina Scroggs, executive director of the downtown business district. “I think that began with graduation, and we were super busy. … There’s an excitement in the air downtown, and business owners, patrons, out-of-town visitors have just been expressing, ‘Bring us the events, bring us Third Thursdays, bring us the food festivals and the drink festivals,’ so we are definitely all hands on deck, getting ready for these events.”
Third Thursdays were just one of the many canceled events in 2020 because of the pandemic. With the area starting to reemerge from coronavirus restrictions as people become vaccinated and mask mandates are lifted, the efforts usher in hopes that things can return to how they were before.
Third Thursdays take place during the third Thursday of each month from 5 to 8 p.m. from May through September. Events occur on Poyntz between Third and Fifth streets.
The event series features a variety of outdoor performers, artists and entertainers, as well as food and drink specials at participating restaurants. Some of Thursday’s lineup of attractions include Suzuki Strings, Flight Risk Aerial Troupe, Gaia-Hair Beading and Feathers, pottery and jewelry vendors, and caricature sketches.
“We set a goal of wanting to have 15 artists and entertainers out in that two-block area, and we feel so blessed because we have 17 entertainers, artists and performers committed to being here (Thursday),” Scroggs said. “Then, we have our businesses doing some really, really fun things, so we’ll have quite a showing out on our sidewalks, and for that I’m just grateful because we really didn’t know what this first one was going to look like.”
With possible rain and high wind gusts in the forecast, Scroggs said officials will keep a close eye on the weather and will make any calls for cancellations a few hours before the event.
Scroggs said businesses also are mixed in whether they still require face masks inside their establishments, but for the most part people should make individual determinations for their health and safety.
“I’ve been impressed over the last year by how people are pretty respectful of personal space, and hopefully we will see that happening,” she said. “But as far as any rules or anything that’s in place, we’re going to leave it up to the individual. We hope that if you come out and you want to wear your mask, please do. If you don’t, that’s also great.”
More information, including a lineup of specials, guests and weather-related announcements, can be found at downtownmhk.com or on Downtown Manhattan’s social media pages.