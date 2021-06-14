Downtown Manhattan plans to delay the start of Third Thursday by an hour because of the predicted extreme heat.
Gina Scroggs, Downtown Manhattan executive director, announced Monday that Thursday’s event will officially start at 6 p.m.
The National Weather Service forecast Thursday’s high at 101 degrees.
This isn’t the first time weather has gotten in the way of Third Thursday. In May, organizers canceled the event because of rain.
Regardless of when it starts, this would be the first Third Thursday event since 2019. Like most other things, officials canceled Third Thursdays last year because of the pandemic.
The summer event series features variety of outdoor performers, artists and entertainers, as well as food and drink specials at participating restaurants. The event takes place on the third Thursday of each month from May through September.
Thursday’s event will include a number of activities from 6 to 8 p.m. along Poyntz Avenue:
- Flight Risk Ariel Trapeze Flyers
- A cake walk with bakery goodies by Bourbon & Baker at 6:30 p.m.
- The Church Ladies
- Children’s art project with Artastic
- Strecker Nelson West Gallery Trunk Show
- Tanzanite Adult Cheer Team
- Live music on the patio at AJ’s Pizzeria
- Artists of various mediums, including macramé, caricatures, painting and pottery
- Food and drink specials from Downtown restaurants