Though Saturday’s Downtown Farmers Market made several changes to adhere to coronavirus-related social distancing and personal hygiene guidelines, vendors and customers alike were able to adjust to the new normal.
The market opened for the first time this season on Saturday morning, operating as an essential market. Crowds were cut down as only vendors selling grocery or produce items could set up stalls and organizers asked families to send just one person to pick up groceries.
Allie Kelley of Fort Riley visited the market to pick up creamed honey, eggs and a few other items. She said she was glad to spend a bit of time out of the house and grab a few groceries.
“I just prefer this (to grocery stores) to support the local farmers,” Kelley said. “I wish (the market) was a little bit bigger, but it’s nice. I’m glad they’re still open.”
There were seven vendors open on Saturday, but Andrea DeJesus, president of the Downtown Farmers Market and co-owner of A&H Farm, said she is already expecting more than 10 at next week’s market.
Other safety measures put in place included spacing vendors several feet apart, extra sanitation at booths, widened walkways and customers not being allowed to handle items until purchasing them.
Organizers also designated the first hour of the market, 8-9 a.m., as an “elevated risk hour” so those more at risk of developing severe illnesses from the virus — the elderly and those with underlying health issues — could shop separately.
DeJesus said she didn’t see any problems with people being too close to each other, and the new changes were implemented smoothly.
“For our essential market, I think it went great,” DeJesus said. “We were able to maintain all the social distancing. We had vendors that were there and customers that came … and they really appreciated the guidelines that we had put in place.”
Jana Kill, co-owner of Miltonvale-based Killer Produce, said the virus has slowed down sales as it shut down the winter market she and her husband usually frequent, so she appreciated the opportunity to sell through the Downtown Farmers Market.
“I’ve missed my customers, and our customers have missed us,” Kill said. “And they want fresh produce, so having these precautions in place, I feel like it’s much safer than grocery stores. I think our customers are a little more comfortable and I’m more comfortable. We’re really glad to be here.”
At the Killer Produce station, the couple, who have sold their items at the Downtown Farmers Market for about five years, placed tables in front of their produce and baked goods line to create some extra space between customers, and they had a large bottle of homemade hand sanitizer on standby.
“It’s all new territory for everybody so we’ll just roll with it,” Kill said. “Whatever regulations are put in place, it’s all for the good. I’m not against anything.”
DeJesus encouraged customers to try and pre-order goods, if possible, by contacting vendors directly. She said some may not have a pre-order option available, but vendors are listed on the Downtown Farmers Market of Manhattan Facebook.
Curbside pickup will be an option starting next Saturday, as well.
DeJesus also said organizers are looking into the logistics of creating a website or app where vendors can upload their weekly inventory and customers could place a single order from multiple vendors before picking it up.
“It’s a work in progress, (but) … we’re looking at the possibility of this,” she said.
The market operates 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in the parking lot near the intersection of Leavenworth and North Fourth streets, across from Manhattan Town Center.