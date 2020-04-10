Starting April 18, organizers of the Downtown Farmers Market will implement changes for food vendors and customers to lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Until further notice, the market will operate as an “Essentials Market,” meaning only essential food producers will be selling goods.
A special shopping hour from 8 to 9 a.m. Saturdays will be set aside for those age 60 and up or with underlying medical conditions.
To help promote social distancing between people, stalls will be 16 feet apart, walkways will be widened, spaces to wait in line will be marked on the ground and a one-way traffic policy will be enforced.
Organizers said everyone should wear masks or face coverings, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
Pets will not be allowed.
Customers are asked to:
- Limit shoppers to one family member
- Not sample or handle food before purchasing
- Bring small bills to avoid making change and sanitize them if possible
- Leave personal food and beverages at home
- Come with a purchase plan to get in and out; the farmers market’s social media will list availability of items
Essential producers are asked to:
- Use hand sanitizer, gloves and/or handwashing stations
- Round prices to the whole dollar to avoid coin transactions
- Limit booth attendance to two people, one for monetary transactions and another for food transactions
- Try to only bring the required booth staff (No extra family or children)
- Place an empty table between the customer and the table with your products, if possible, and sterilize frequently
- Coordinate pre-orders with curbside pickup when able
“... We look forward to restoring our full and exciting market experience when we can ensure community safety,” organizers said.
The farmer’s market will take place on Saturdays through Oct. 3 in the parking lot at the corner of North Fifth and Humboldt Streets.