Despite having 526 more students at the West Campus this year, Manhattan High School principal Michael Dorst says parking won’t be a problem.
He said he’s optimistic that the school’s parking plan — and a new lot in the works — will be sufficient to keep traffic moving.
Manhattan High has seen an increase of students and faculty for the 2023-24 academic year now that the freshman class, previously based at MHS East Campus, has been integrated into the West Campus building (now the only high school building).
In the mornings, drivers can see a long line of cars and school buses heading west on Poyntz Avenue toward the high school. There is also some congestion near the school at the end of the day.
On Wednesday, the first day of school, Dorst said it took 20 minutes to release 2,300 people from the campus.
“I thought the parents, the students who drove, the faculty and staff all did a good job,” Dorst said. “The parents were really patient, the community was really patient as we worked our buses.”
More than 2,000 students are enrolled at MHS, and the enrollment numbers continue to grow. The expansion of the high school and moving the ninth grade created a need for additional parking space. MHS has undergone a major renovation as part of the district’s $129.5M bond issue passed in 2018. The project added about 70.000 square feet to MHS West Campus, including an eastern addition finished in January.
The renovation necessitated removing some parking, but it also added some. The school went from 529 to 629 — a net gain of 100 spots.
Despite having 526 more students at the West Campus this year, MHS Dorst says parking won’t be a problem.
Students use just over 400 of the school’s parking spots.
There are 30 sophomores who drive themselves to school and about 10 freshmen, Dorst said. However, these numbers will change during the course of the academic year as more ninth- and 10th-grade students get their driver’s licenses and first cars. Some of these parking permits were registered for in advance by freshmen and sophomores who plan to drive later this year.
The parking lot extension will be west of the Oak Street parking lot, and it will be only for students during the school day. The new west lot will connect with the current Oak Street lot, enlarging it by roughly 80 spots.
Until the school lays out the new parking lot, vehicles may be parked in the zoo lot closest to the school doors, if any extra space is necessary. Dorst believes that 80 new parking spots will provide the proper amount of space. If there is still a need to do so, the zoo lot will continue to be used to accommodate the parking needs of the school.
“I’m happy with the board’s decision to add additional student parking,” Dorst said. “It’s a positive addition to provide safe and close parking for our students.”
Dorst said the district does not yet have a cost for the project.
Construction will begin this September, and Dorst said it should be complete in November. The contractor is McCownGordon Construction. Because the Oak Street lot is completely separate, the construction will not will not affect current student traffic or parking Dorst said.
“It was needed,” school board member Christine Weixelman said. “It’s one of those amenities that comes along with expansion.”