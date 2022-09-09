After the Manhattan City Commission voted Tuesday to cut funding for True Colors, supporters this week rallied and raised the money anyway.
A fundraiser conducted via Facebook to benefit True Colors, a new nonprofit organization that says it aims to serve LGBTQ youth, had raised $11,400 in three days.
That effort followed a meeting at which city commissioners voted 3-2 not to give the organization the $10,000 it had requested and that a city advisory board had recommended.
Michelle Knight Toews started the fundraiser, and 167 people had donated to the cause as of noon Friday.
Commissioners who opposed giving money to True Colors said it’s a new organization with no “track record” and raised concerns that it encourages young people to have body-altering surgeries. Representatives for the nonprofit said that the organization provides referrals for mental health services.
At Wednesday’s Manhattan-Ogden school board meeting, board member Christine Weixelman responded to a question city commissioner Mark Hatesohl had posed in the city meeting.
Hatesohl had asked what the school district is doing with the special alcohol tax money that the city gives it.
“Apparently, they’re not really addressing anything to do with teen suicide prevention,” Hatesohl said. He also asked if the school district could do something to help LGBTQ kids.
Weixelman asked Kari Humes, the district’s drug and alcohol prevention coordinator, how the district uses the money it receives from the city government.
Humes said the school district uses most of the funding to pay people who provide services to students.
“That would be myself, a licensed master’s addiction counselor and certified prevention specialist,” she said. “That would be all of our social workers in our school districts. We are all licensed by the (Kansas) Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board. That is primarily where most of that money goes.”
Humes’ salary, along with a portion of the salaries of the social workers who help administer drug and alcohol prevention work in the district, comes from the Manhattan city government’s special alcohol fund; the fund gets revenue from taxes on alcohol purchases. USD 383 is slated to receive $182,500 from the fund this school year after the Manhattan City Commission gave initial approval to its 2023 budget.
Humes said the funds also help to pay for Botvin LifeSkills, a substance-abuse prevention program used in various classes throughout the district.
The programs funded through the grant, Humes said, take forms that are “both universal and targeted.” A program such as LifeSkills, she said, is presented to entire classes of students. Other work is more targeted, such as support groups or efforts to work “individually with students we have identified as (causing) concern for substance abuse.”
Regarding effectiveness, Humes said the district is “data driven” in its strategies.
“We make sure what we’re doing is evidence-based, and it is what’s recommended by the National Institute on Drug Abuse,” she said, noting a long history of data to gauge effectiveness.
Much of that data comes from the Kansas Communities that Care Survey.
Humes also described the various student situations that she and others in the district encounter.
“At-risk populations are not new to us,” she said. “Whether it be LGBTQ+ students, or students dealing with incarcerated families, or homelessness, or military populations — dealing with high-risk students is not a new phenomenon. Those kids are more likely to use substances, therefore we have always worked on focusing on those populations as well.”
Humes also touched upon the role the school district may play alongside other organizations.
“I don’t really think that outside agencies that get the special alcohol tax funds are in competition with us,” she said. “The way I see it, it’s more of a collaborative piece. We are school-based, and most of those programs are not school-based.”