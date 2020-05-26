Donna L. Vanier, a prominent and leading donor for K-State and its athletics department from Salina, died Saturday. She was 85.
Former K-State head football coach Bill Snyder said he will remember Vanier as a loyal and caring friend.
“I don’t ever recall seeing Donna without a smile on her face and a gracious greeting,” Snyder said in a letter to The Mercury. “I will always remember her that way. Her caring spirit was also demonstrated by the immense number of organizations she supported, led, initiated or served in.”
“She was a caring and loving wife, mother and friend who devoted her life to the well-being of her family and those in need,” Snyder said. “Truly a very, very special lady, dearly loved by so many.”
Vanier served on the KSU Foundation’s Board of Directors, the Ahearn Scholarship Board and the Beach Museum of Art Board of Visitors, where she served as chairwoman. She was the originator of the Powercat Auction. In 2005, Vanier and her husband, Jack, were each awarded the Kansas State University Medal of Excellence, which recognizes those who have advanced K-State through exceptional service, leadership and philanthropic contributions.
“Donna Vanier exemplified what K-State family is all about,” said K-State president Richard Myers. “She personified our values and set an example of leadership and graciousness that extended to all whose lives she touched. She will be missed, but her legacy of service and kindness to others will be remembered. Donna will live on in our collective memory as a great friend to her state and university.”
Vanier lived most of her life at the CK Ranch near Salina, where she was active in all aspects of the cattle business. She was one of the founders of the American Hereford Association Auxiliary and established agriculture scholarships through the Hereford Youth and Kansas 4-H foundations.
In Salina, Vanier played a prominent role in establishing the Donna L. Vanier Children’s Center in 2012. She was a founding board member of the Greater Salina Community Foundation, chair of the governing Boards of the Salina Regional Health Foundation, the Rolling Hills Museum and St. John’s Military School, and contributed to several other local boards and organizations.
Over the years, Vanier and her family have donated millions of dollars to K-State, including a $60 million gift in 2014 that remains the largest private gift in the university’s history. Of that gift, $40 million went to academics in the way of campus support and endowments for professorships, while $20 million went to improvements at the football stadium.
Myers also spoke about Vanier’s influence at the university.
“Few individuals have been as influential to the K-State family as Donna Vanier,” Myers said. “Along with her husband, Jack, and their children, John, Marty and Mary, Donna maintained a lifelong commitment to Kansas State University and our broader Kansas community. Donna thoughtfully and passionately supported K-State students, faculty and staff, and the breadth of that generosity can be seen and felt across our campuses and programs. Her outstanding service to her community and care for others will forever be an inspiration to the K-State family.”
“Words cannot begin to explain the impact the Vanier family has had on the entire Kansas State community, and Donna’s caring personality and love for the Wildcats will forever be remembered,” said K-State Athletics director Gene Taylor. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Jack, Mary, Marty, John and the entire Vanier family during this emotional time.”
Vanier is survived by her husband of 65 years John K. “Jack” Vanier, daughter Mary Vanier of Manhattan, daughter Dr. Marty Vanier of Manhattan, and her stepchildren Katie, Kirsten and Kathy and son John K. Vanier II of Salina, his daughters Lauren and Sarah, his wife Kim, and stepchildren Pallie, Landon, Jess, Ty, Jake and Norah.
She was preceded in death by her parents Willis and Helen Lindsey and her brother Douglas.
The family will announce funeral arrangements after gathering restrictions are lifted. They suggest donations or gifts be directed to St. Francis Ministries of Salina, the KSU Foundation, the Christ Cathedral Endowment Fund in Salina, the Meadowlark Hills Good Samaritan Fund in Manhattan, or St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Manhattan. Memorials may be sent in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th Street, Salina, Kansas, 67401.