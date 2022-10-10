State Rep. Mike Dodson, R-Manhattan, spoke Sunday about his pride in representing his district while his Democratic opponent, Kim Zito, used his voting record to frame why voters should elect her.
The two were part of a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters for Kansas House candidates.
Dodson and Zito, of Manhattan, are running against each other in the Kansas House 67th District race. They were the only candidates who had an opponent present.
Zito said she knows what Manhattan stands for, pointing out that Dodson hasn’t always stood up for those values.
“I will stand up to the bully politics that are in the Kansas House,” he said. “I will fight for our rights. I will be sure that we are represented in the way that we deserve.”
Dodson pushed back against Zito’s characterization of his votes.
“Some people are naive about how votes are taken up there,” he said. “Sometimes, you have to know how much money is in there.”
Education
They both agreed that special education isn’t funded properly in Kansas, but they gave different reasons for why this is the case.
Dodson placed this on the federal government, and he said school districts have to use their local operating budgets, which aren’t flexible.
But Zito mentioned the House rejected an amendment in March to add $68 million to the K-12 budget, which would have fully funded special education.
She said Dodson initially voted yes with the majority to pass the amendment, but in a revote less than 30 minutes later, Dodson voted no with the majority to reject it.
“Special education is not fully funded, and it took 22 minutes for someone in the House to wrangle in his caucus members and make them fall in line,” she said. “That is not how we represent Manhattan. This community values public education.”
Based on the format, Dodson didn’t immediately respond, but he said later in the forum that some bills, including the K-12 budget, mix policy and funding together, which he said “really bothers” him.
In addition to this, Dodson said Kansas needs to help students catch up from the effects of the pandemic.
“They’re lagging behind,” he said. “Teachers work really hard, and somehow we have to find a way to break through that.”
Dodson said parents need to get involved in making sure students are properly educated.
“It takes this big team: the administrators, the teachers, the kids and the parents all to make this thing work,” he said. “We can’t just drop the kids off and hope for the best. This is a community activity that needs to be practiced.”
Abortion
Dodson said he’s “at heart a pro-life person,” but he wouldn’t support any changes because he believes Kansas is in “about the right place” in terms of abortion laws.
“I believe there are circumstances that warrant (abortion) such as life of the mother, non-successful pregnancies, incest and rape,” he said.
Dodson brought up his “yes” vote to place the so-called Value Them Both amendment on the August primary ballot.
“Some say, ‘Well why did you do that?’” he said. “I did it simply because you have three choices. You can let the courts decide, you can let the legislature decide or you can let the people decide. It looks like 60-40 is a pretty definite decision.”
Zito said she was “so proud of Kansas” for rejecting the state constitution amendment on abortion.
“That was the shot heard around the world,” she said.
Despite Dodson’s explanation, Zito said she was disappointed that he voted to place the amendment on the ballot.
“(It made) us claw and fight tooth and nail for our basic rights,” she said.
She also mentioned Dodson voted against adjusting the ballot measure to include a carveout for rape, incest and the life of the mother as well as moving the vote from August to November, when there’s typically a bigger voter turnout.
“It’s hard for me to buy into the idea you want the people to vote when you won’t put it on the November ballot,” she said.
Secure elections
Dodson, who is a member of the House elections committee, said he supports following all of the rules “from the time that ballot is requested to the time it is turned in.”
“One of the things that worries me the most is the fear or the doubt in our American institutions,” he said. “This is fear mongering at its worst. When you don’t believe your vote is going to count, there’s something deeply troubling about that.”
Zito said she found it “telling” that they were having this conversation. She brought up Dodson’s “yes” votes to restrict ballot boxes to only one per county and not count ballots that arrived after Election Day even if postmarked by Election Day.
“We’re giving credence to the big lie (of voter fraud) when we’re passing voting restrictions,” she said. “Democracy doesn’t work if we don’t let people vote. It’s hilarious to me to think that people want to vote so badly that they will commit fraud to do it when it’s hard enough to get people to vote in the first place.”
The forum also included candidates from the following state House races:
- 51st District: Kenny Titus, a Republican candidate from Manhattan. He is running unopposed to replace Rep. Ron Highland, R-Wamego, who chose not to run again and endorsed Titus.
- 64th District: Patricia Smetana, a Democrat from Wakefield. Bill Bloom, her Republican opponent from Clay Center, didn’t attend the forum because of a scheduling conflict. They are running to replace Rep. Suzi Carlson, R-Clay Center, who lost in the primary.
- 66th District: Rep. Sydney Carlin, D-Democrat. She is running unopposed.
- 68th District: Michael Seymour, a Democrat from Junction City. Nate Butler, his Republican opponent from Junction City, didn’t attend the forum because of a scheduling conflict. They are running to replace Rep. Dave Baker, R-Council Grove, who didn’t seek reelection.
Officials said Rep. Francis Awerkamp, R-St. Marys, who is running unopposed in the 61st District, also didn’t attend the forum because of a scheduling conflict.
The American Association of University Women, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, K-State Student Governing Association and the K-State Institute of Civil Discourse and Democracy also co-sponsored the forum.