Former Manhattan mayor Mike Dodson will head to Topeka after defeating Democratic opponent Cheryl Arthur in Tuesday’s race for the 67th district for the Kansas House of Representatives.
According to the unofficial final results from the Riley County Clerk’s office, Dodson received 6,582 votes and will take over for Republican Rep. Tom Phillips in January. Phillips served in the Kansas House for eight years before deciding not to run for re-election.
Arthur received 5,529 votes. She declined to speak Tuesday night. "I'd really like to get back to watching results," she said.
Dodson said he planned to meet with leaders in local agencies such as K-State to hear their concerns that he can take to Topeka.
"I've retired four times, and I've had about all the blessings you can expect," Dodson said. "I'm excited to serve again and make a difference in some way, even though this will be as a freshman."
Dodson said he also would talk to Phillips, whom he called a good friend, about the job.
"He will be great counsel for that," he said.
Dodson served four years on the Manhattan City Commission, including one as mayor. He served in the Army for 37 years and was commanding general of Fort Riley.
Dodson commended Arthur on how she ran her campaign.
"It's nice to know here in Kansas and Riley County we can have a race like this, without some of the other animosities," he said.