Mike Dodson's campaign treasurer says he has returned $1,000 in campaign money that state authorities said Dodson had illegally received during the legislative session.
The state Governmental Ethics Commission said in August that Rep. Dodson, R-Manhattan, illegally received two $500 checks, one from BNSF Railway and another from the Kansas Chamber of Commerce PAC.
According to state law, a legislator or candidate can't receive campaign contributions from a lobbyist or political action committee from Jan. 1 until the legislative session ends. Dodson's campaign finance report from Jan. 1 to July 21 indicated he received the checks on Jan. 7 and Jan. 13.
Mark Knackendoffel, president of The Trust Company and treasurer for Dodson's campaign, told The Mercury Thursday he thought Dodson could keep the money if the checks were dated before Jan. 1, but the state said the checks had to be received before then.
Knackendoffel said the checks were mailed in December, but they didn't arrive until January because of slow postal service.
Knackendoffel showed The Mercury an internal campaign document that indicated the checks were returned Aug. 23. That was immediately after the state had called attention to the problem.
Documents from the Governmental Ethics Commission said Dodson should note the return of the contributions in the campaign finance report submitted Monday, but his report didn't show that.
Knackendoffel said the Kansas Secretary of State's office instructed him to amend the previous report to remove the two contributions, rather than showing that reversal as an expenditure in the current report. Knackendoffel also showed documents that he submitted the amended report.
Dodson is running against Kim Zito, a Manhattan Democrat, in the Kansas House 67th District race. Election Day is Tuesday.