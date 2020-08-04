The Kansas State Board of Healing Arts has lifted the emergency suspension of Manhattan physician Kenneth Fischer’s license pending a physical examination of the case.
Courtney Cyzman, KSBHA deputy general counsel, said Tuesday there was insufficient evidence found at a July 31 hearing to show imminent danger to public health and safety to support continuing the suspension.
“Dr. Fischer’s emergency suspension was lifted, and his license status was returned to active, pending a formal hearing on the petition,” Cyzman said.
The temporary suspension followed the Manhattan Surgical Hospital suspending Fischer’s clinical privileges in January, then revoking them in June.
At the time of his suspension, Fischer, who was unavailable for comment Tuesday, was a board-certified plastic surgeon at The Plastic Surgery Clinic.
According to documents filed with the KSBHA, the actions by MSH, which led to the emergency temporary suspension, was based on “reasonable cause to believe that Licensee has repeatedly failed to follow infection control safety protocols, operated on patients under conditions that could subject patients to serious harm, and otherwise violated the Haling Arts Act as described in the motion and petition.”
This wasn’t Fischer’s first time facing disciplinary action by the state board.
The board also fined Fischer in 2006 and required him to complete a continuing education course. The order said Fischer ordered and received non-FDA approved drugs “to imitate the Allergen drug sold under the brand ‘Botox.’” It said he administered the drug to about five patients, all of whom were close friends or relatives. The order said Fischer did not create or maintain records for treating the patients who received the drug and that he also did not charge for the services in those cases.
In 2019, he was fined $2,000, required to complete another online patient safety course and write an essay after providing Botox and fillers through a Topeka medical spa that had unlicensed or unsupervised employees performing services; the state said he also did not keep accurate medical records for clients.
Fischer attended the University of Kansas’ medical school, studied general surgery at a hospital in Denver, Colorado, and completed a fellowship and residence in plastic surgery at the University of Mississippi. He grew up in Manhattan and graduated from Manhattan High.