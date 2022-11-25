U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., talks with Sgt. 1st Class Emmanuel Siliadin as Brig. Gen. Niave Knell, 1st Infantry Division deputy commanding general, observes during a Thanksgiving meal Wednesday at Cantigny Warrior Restaurant in Fort Riley.
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., talks with Sgt. 1st Class Emmanuel Siliadin as Brig. Gen. Niave Knell, 1st Infantry Division deputy commanding general, observes during a Thanksgiving meal Wednesday at Cantigny Warrior Restaurant in Fort Riley.
Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division leaders and U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, helped served Thanksgiving meals this week to soldiers and their families.
Fort Riley had its annual Thanksgiving meal Wednesday at the Cantigny Warrior Restaurant. The meal was also open to all civilians.
“This has become one of our family traditions between my wife and I. We have served meals and had Thanksgiving lunch with the soldiers. This is the sixth year,” Moran said. “It’s a very meaningful time for us as a family as we sit down to our own Thanksgiving later this week, to remember all those who are sacrificing, to be grateful for those who serve in our nation.”
Officials served around 1,000 meals. The meal included roasted and smoked turkey, ham, lobster, steak and many other types of meats and sides.
Pfc. Tamia Hinton attended the Thanksgiving meal for the first time this year.
“It’s a great way to do something for the community, just to make the soldiers feel more appreciated,” Hinton said.
Moran says he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.
“I was reluctant to give up my tongs and to quit,” Moran said. “There is a good feeling that comes from that, but this is just the opportunity to make sure that soldiers are well cared for and their families are cared for.”
During the meal, Brig. Gen. Niave Knell, along with Moran and other division leaders, awarded Staff Sgt. Rodrigo España for his committed service.
“We would express gratitude certainly to all here at Fort Riley and Fort Leavenworth and the military men and women in Kansas, but I would also say that we’re grateful to all those across the country and around the globe who serve,” Moran said, “and Thanksgiving is a time that we can be grateful for that service. It preserves our freedom and liberty and protects our lives.”
Thanksgiving meals also were served at the division’s Whiteside Warrior Restaurant and Irwin Army Community Hospital dining facility on Nov. 17 and Nov. 22, respectively.