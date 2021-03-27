Members of the city government’s new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force want to improve the healthcare system for people of color and minorities in Manhattan.
Sheila Ellis-Glasper of the Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills said the area lacks doctors and providers who are people of color.
“It’s just a very low number, and that definitely is an issue,” Ellis-Glasper said Thursday.
The task force discussed health care during a virtual meeting Thursday. The goal of the task force is to address the needs of minorities in areas such as education, language access, public safety and economic opportunity. At this point the group is gathering feedback and identifying which specific issues it wants to tackle.
Ellis-Glasper talked to The Mercury on Friday about health disparities faced by people of color.
“It’s critical that our health organizations commit to better representation in order to improve patient outcomes, help build stronger and inclusive communities and also increase employee satisfaction,” she said. “Overall health organizations locally should make intentional efforts for medical doctors and professionals to represent the diversity in our community.”
A June 2020 report by the Association of American Medical Colleges concluded about 2.6% of the country’s doctors in 2019 and 7.4% of medical students in 2020 identified as Black or African American.
“Despite efforts to bolster the ranks of Black doctors, the figures still lag the 13% in the overall population,” the report said.
Several studies show that racial diversity among physicians improves outcomes among patients of color. A 2018 Stanford study of 1,300 black men showed cardiovascular mortality were reduced 19 percent if there was more racial diversity among doctors.
According to the National Partnership for Women & Families, Black women are three to four times more likely to experience a pregnancy-related death compared to white women.
“When you look at the disparity with the Black maternal care, and also looking at the Black infant death rate, our communities are impacted in that way,” Ellis-Glasper said.
As of 2017, African Americans have 2.3 times the infant mortality rate of non-Hispanic whites, according to the Office of Minority Health, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Kate Lambert, who represents the Flint Hills Human Rights Project, said Manhattan also lacks a doctor who focuses on health services for the LGBTQ+ community.
Lambert said people have to drive elsewhere for specialized care, which could include hormone therapy for transgender people who are transitioning. She said Dr. Diana Brightbill — a primary care doctor whose work included LGBTQ+ services — relocated.
“There isn’t really a suitable replacement for her, except going to Topeka or Kansas City,” Lambert said. “So there’s a problem for the LGBTQ+ community in that sense, too.”
Audrey Swartz, a new member of the DEI task force, said there’s an issue with an overall lack of specialists in town. She said her husband is diabetic, and he has to go to Topeka for an endocrinologist. Swartz represents the Kansas State University Indigenous Faculty and Staff Alliance.
“We don’t have access to the care we need in town and that becomes exponentially difficult if you are a person of color, if you are an underrepresented community, if you have lower socio-economic status,” Swartz said. “Taking the time out of our day to drive to Topeka every six months is huge for us, but I know people … who just couldn’t do it.”