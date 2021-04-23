Members of the city government’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force want Manhattan city commissioners to consider health in every policy decision they make.
During the task force’s fourth meeting, which took place in person at the K-State Student Union, members broke into subcommittee groups: public safety, livability, economic opportunity, health and wellness, and individual and family support. Each group Thursday identified issues it wants to focus on. About 20 members attended the first in-person meeting of the task force.
Jurdene Coleman, who represents Pawnee Mental Health on the task force, spoke on behalf of the health and wellness subcommittee with recommendations. Each group presented to the committee as a whole after brainstorming for an hour.
“Our vision includes a health-in-all-policy approach to the city,” Coleman said, “which is an idea that means that every decision on policy that’s made at the city level will ask the question, ‘How is this going to impact health outcomes for the community?’”
Coleman said the subcommittee wanted to create a more open community and improve on areas of healthcare that are lacking in the community; she did not give specific examples. In a past meeting, members pointed out the need for improved healthcare for people of color and minorities in Manhattan. Additionally, Dr. Melissa Rosso, a doctor at Stonecreek Family Physicians, attended the meeting Thursday to listen and learn, she said.
Lorenza Lockett of the Coalition for Equal Justice said the public safety group wants to dive into two topics: mental health and homelessness in Manhattan. The group wants to look into how law enforcement specifically responds to situations related to those areas. They spoke with Riley County Police Department Capt. Josh Kyle, who filled in for Director Dennis Butler during Thursday’s meeting.
On Thursday, Corey Williamson, co-chair of the task force and executive director of the K-State Union, clarified the task force hopes to provide “strong recommendations” to the city commission by the end of the year on how to make the community more inclusive for all populations. The task force will meet for at least eight more months, he said. The other co-chair is Tanya González, an American Literature and Latinx Studies professor at K-State. (“Latinx” is the gender-neutral term for people of Latin-American descent.)
The overall goal of the task force is to address the needs of minorities in areas such as education, language access, public safety and economic opportunity. At this point, the group is gathering feedback and identifying which specific issues it wants to tackle.
Willamson and González formulate the agenda for the meetings, said Dennis Marstall, assistant city manager. Marstall, city manager Ron Fehr and management assistant Kristen Dolf are the staff liaisons from the city government. They approve the agendas and help coordinate the meetings with the co-chairs.
The group also discussed a March column about the task force and local doctors written by Ned Seaton, publisher of The Manhattan Mercury. The column expressed skepticism about the task force’s assertions about access to local healthcare for minorities and the LGBTQ community. Williamson and González opened the floor for people to talk about the opinion piece.
“I think with Ned’s piece, what struck me the most, is honestly the very end where he’s like, ‘Diversity and inclusion are very important, let’s get serious,’ said Audrey Swartz, who represents the K-State Indigenous Faculty and Staff Alliance. “How is talking about medical care not being serious? How is our health and well-being not being serious?”
Teresa Parks of the local Black Lives Matter chapter said she felt like Seaton’s article was “a little irresponsible.” She said she appreciated executive editor Megan Moser’s follow-up column to Seaton’s.
González said she is glad there is media coverage of the task force’s work.
“We cannot control social media nor can we control opinion pieces, right? But we do welcome and value the media coverage that we get and reporting that happens for the things that we do as we step forward,” she said. “And so I think it’s really important that we can know what we can control and what we cannot control as we move forward in this work.”