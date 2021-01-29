Members of the city government’s new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force will determine what they believe are strengths and weaknesses of Manhattan. Members of the newly formed task force met Thursday evening virtually for the first time.
Co-chairs charged members to identify the strengths and weakness before the next meeting as their assignment.
“Our focus is really going to be on how can we enhance our greater community for all of our community members and for prospective community members?” said Corey Williamson, co-chair of the task force and executive director of the K-State Union.
Manhattan city commissioner Usha Reddi came up with the idea to create the task force in December.
“I feel Manhattan is a welcoming community and a friendly community,” Reddi said. “And I’ve lived here for over 28 years, and I’ve just loved it for my family, my children and myself. But one of the pieces that we need to do is speak more about diversity and equity and inclusion matters.”
The task force will focus on individual and family support, economic opportunity, public safety, livability and health and wellness for 12 months.
The following people are members:
- Lori Feldkamp, Big Lakes Developmental Center
- Dantia MacDonald, Morningstar, Inc.
- Pedro Espinoza, Alianza
- Jason Smith, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce
- Vedant Kulkarni, K-State International Students Office
- Sheila Glasper, Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills
- Ronald Adkins, Veteran Service Organization
- Johnny Taylor, Flint Hills Job Corps
- Vanessa Salinas, USD 383 Committee on Diversity and Inclusion
- Cara Bruce, K-State Black Student Union
- Jurdene Coleman, Pawnee Mental Health
- Bryan Samuel, K-State Office of Diversity
- Dennis Butler, Riley County Police Department
- Susan Rensing, Flint Hills Wellness Coalition
- Lorenza Lockett, Coalition for Equal Justice
- Kate Lambert, Flint Hills Human Rights Project
- Teresa Parks, Black Lives Matter MHK
- Adrian Rodriguez, Office of Student Life and Multicultural Affairs
- Manaf Sellak, Interfaiths
- Paul Shipp, Kansas Legal Services
- Jerry Sextro, City of Manhattan Human Rights and Services Advisory Board
“You were invited into this task force because of the work that you have been doing here in Manhattan, Kansas, in diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Tanya González, the other co-chair of the task force, who is an American Literature and Latinx Studies professor at K-State. “Latinx” is a term for both Latinas and Latinos.
The task force will add two members from Hispanic American Leadership Organization and Manhattan High School Student Council, Williamson said. Members introduced themselves Thursday and presented problems they face in Manhattan.
“We have some issues with representation in student government,” said Vedant Kulkarni, K-State senior and international affairs director of the Student Governing Association. “There have been communities on campus who have boycotted student elections because of the lack of representation and lack of equitable and inclusive representation of communities in SGA.
“And I see that myself as well being one of the only international students in SGA. It’s really difficult to sometimes get my point across.”
Members will meet Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. virtually.