USD 383 director of teaching and learning Paula Hough said Wednesday that district officials are not implementing critical race theory in professional development programs for teachers.
“We will not be teaching critical race theory,” Hough said. “Our district follows standards established by the Kansas State Department of Education, and CRT is not part of those standards.”
Hough gave a detailed report to the school board, and about 30 people present for public comment, on her department’s efforts to close gaps in student success. She also outlined some of the reasonings behind the district’s original decision to contract with New York-based educational consulting company BetterLesson for professional development opportunities for educators.
In her presentation, Hough described some of the discrepancies the district is observing regarding certain student populations. She shared the same statistics reported in The Mercury on June 11. The combined average graduation rate for Black students in the district from 2017 to 2020 was just shy of 61%, while the average rate for white students in that same timeframe was 86%. For Hispanic students, the graduation rate is 76%.
Enrollment in advanced placement (AP) courses also was lower among students of color. For the 2020-21 school year, nearly 70% of students in AP classes at Manhattan High School were white. In those same classes, only 8.3% of students were Hispanic, and 3.3% were African American. Asian students made up 12.5% of AP class enrollment.
During the 2020-21 school year, 64% of the district’s students were white, 15% were Hispanic, 8% were Black, 4% were Asian and 9% were two or more races. American Indian and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander didn’t register as a full percentage.
Hough also shared the number of students who were considered homeless for the recent academic year. Fifty-one percent of students who labeled themselves as “housing insecure” in 2020-21 are white, while 24% are Hispanic, 13.7% are African American, and about 10% of students classified themselves as two or more races. Hough said there was a noticeable increase in unaccompanied students in the past year.
Hough said 29% of the 300 district staffers who answered a needs assessment survey listed culturally responsive teaching and learning as “priority one or two” for ways to alleviate these discrepancies. She said she and her staff chose BetterLesson as a provider for voluntary teacher trainings based on the amount and type of programming the company offered on culturally responsive teaching, and that the process “wasn’t just a whimsical Google search.”
After approving the purchase of BetterLesson training materials and virtual educator coaching sessions in April, the district rescinded the $61,500 purchase in May because of an inappropriate funding source. Hough said although “so many people were interested in having ‘courageous conversations’” in the district, she and other administrators do not have evidence that BetterLesson’s programming provides the kind of professional development the district is seeking.
“We’re going to continue seeking these opportunities though,” Hough said. “I know that it’s hard to have these conversations, but it’s about our students and staff feeling confident and us providing the best environment for learning.”
The district still has a $6,000 credit with BetterLesson that was paid for with a grant intended for professional development opportunities, but administrators and board members will not be taking advantage that credit. District superintendent Marvin Wade said he and others in the district office “aren’t comfortable” with the perceived benefits teachers would get from the BetterLesson programming.
Following Hough’s report, board vice-president Kristin Brighton opened the floor for public comment. Board president Jurdene Coleman was absent from the meeting.
Betty Mattingly-Ebert, a candidate in the upcoming school board election, said she appreciated Hough explaining how improving diversity, equity and inclusion is in the district’s strategic framework. She said it was “interesting” that, out of a survey of 300 teachers, only 29% of them marked culturally responsive teaching and learning as a professional development priority, while the other 71% of educators “wanted to learn something different.”
“That’s disturbing to me that you’d want to spend $61,500 based on a survey from 300 educators,” Mattingly-Ebert said.
Mattingly-Ebert said she hopes board members and administrators “take to heart” matters of fiscal responsibility when it comes to approving professional development purchases. Ken Ebert, Mattingly-Ebert’s husband, said he was concerned about terms such as “anti-racism,” “systemic racism,” and “microaggressions” being used in BetterLesson’s culturally responsive programming as well as in documents pertaining to critical race theory.
Steven Ruzzin, another school board election candidate, said the definition of some words used in district documents on diversity, equity and inclusion was confusing. He said he thinks the BetterLesson trainings “are very closely related to critical race theory,” but he added that he does believe board members and district officials “have the best interest of students at heart.”
“I think I’m happy with this conclusion here,” Ruzzin said. “I hope that we would never go anywhere towards CRT again; I don’t think there’s a reason to bring that out anymore.”
Hough’s presentation was informational only with no action taken afterward.
Brighton said she was appreciative of the community engagement and “at least four hours of public testimony” on the issue of critical race theory, and that any survey “will not have 100% participation.”
“I’ve heard people say we need those tools for teachers, but maybe not this tool,” Brighton said. “The survey results tell me teachers want this type of training.”
Brighton said their job as board members is to strive to get to a more equitable “point on the playing field.”
“Whether or not we ever get there doesn’t matter, we have to continue looking for tools and resources to make that happen,” Brighton said.