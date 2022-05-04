The Riley County Health Department will change its reporting method after a discrepancy in recent reports excluded at least 87 cases from April.
Officials said Wednesday that they found that not all cases reported to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment were included in recent local numbers. This bumps the total number of cases during the pandemic from 13,490 reported by the county through April 24 to 13,624 reported by KDHE though April 22, an additional 87 cases. (The current Riley County total through April 29, the most recent report, is 13,624 cases).
Because of this, the health department will share data directly from KDHE reports, which can be found at coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas. KDHE provides updates on Fridays by 12:30 p.m.
“Adopting the state’s system will provide more consistency in reporting,” Riley County Health Officer Julie Gibbs said in a written statement. “When Riley County was conducting contact tracing and managing all cases locally, it made more sense for us to track data independently. Now that COVID-19 has been declared endemic in Kansas, relying on the state’s information will provide the most up-to-date and accurate information.”
Health department officials said the discrepancy began on April 13 and impacted the weekly reports for April 20 and 27.
Riley County spokeswoman Vivienne Uccello said some case jurisdiction changed from the county to KDHE’s case investigation team on April 13. She said the previous numbers “have always been accurate,” but jurisdiction change meant the local department lost some ability to track all of the Riley County residents.
“We had a narrower view then we realized,” Uccello said.
The county previously reported four cases from April 17 to 23 while KDHE reported 40 from April 18-24.
From April 18 to 24, Riley County had 53.9 cases per 100,000 people, which places it in the substantial incidence category, which is 50-99 per 100,000 people. That made Riley County one of 13 counties in the “substantial” category, below the “high” category, which is the highest.
Three counties — Douglas, Jefferson and Pawnee — were in the high category, which is 100 or more cases per 100,000.
Officials said the use of KDHE reporting also means a delay in overall reporting.
The county will continue to publish COVID reports on Wednesdays, but it will utilize the previous Friday’s data from KDHE. County officials said they are sticking with Wednesdays to remain consistent.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital on Wednesday reported zero COVID-positive patients.
The COVID-19 testing site at 3019 Anderson Ave. closed at the end of April. In-person testing is still available at most doctor’s offices, urgent care sites and some pharmacies. At-home test kits are available for free at the following locations during their regular hours of operation:
- Riley County Health Department — 2030 Tecumseh Road
- Manhattan Public Library — 629 Poyntz Ave.
- Leonardville City Offices — 118 Erpelding St.
- Ogden Community Center — 220 Willow St.