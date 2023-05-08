Children ran around learning how to rope and fly planes Saturday at the annual Flint Hills Festival.
Blue Earth Plaza was filled with music, food and people enjoying all the Flint Hills region has to offer.
“Today is meant to be a celebration of the Flint Hills,” said event supervisor, Jonathan Mertz.
Mertz estimated that 2,000 to 3,000 people would visit the festival this year. When asked where his favorite place in the Flint Hills is, Mertz said the drive between Alma and Eskridge on Kansas Highway 99.
“Alma to Lake Wabaunsee, you’re in the valley, and it’s just a fun drive,” said Mertz. “But then once you turn off to head to Lake Wabaunsee, those are iconic Flint Hills scenes. Just rolling prairie as far as the eye can see.”
There was a plethora of activities to enjoy between the outdoor vendors, food trucks and free admissions into the Flint Hills Discovery Center’s exhibits. One vendor was the Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus, which offered piloting simulations as a little taste of what is to come with the Discovery Center’s upcoming exhibit and summer camp, Mission Aerospace.
“It’s everything,” said Callie Hobkirk, KSU Salina admissions representative specialist. “Outreach to the community is extremely important to us and being able to not only represent Kansas State but the aviation programs.”
Another vendor was the entomology group at KSU, which brought insects and arachnids and gave information on pollinators native to the Flint Hills.
“We try to get involved in the community as much as possible,” said Hazel Scribner, public relations rep for the Popenoe Entomology Club. “We bring people to teach about entomology and that it’s not just creepy crawly things and that it’s a really cool thing to be a part of.”
Lauren Page said her favorite part of the day was all the food trucks and the Topeka High Drumline performance, while her daughter Penelope enjoyed the aviation simulation. Page’s husband, Nathan, said his favorite thing was the historical Kansas tent.
There were four live music performances: country band Steel Scarecrow, the Topeka High School drumline, a ukulele band and the Fort Riley 1st Infantry Division Band.
“It feels great,” drumline member McCall Beall said. “This is my third year on drumline, so it’s not a new occurrence to go out and perform in other cities. It’s a hot one today but we love performing for big crowds. Crowds like this are great, it makes us play better because the energy is higher.”
