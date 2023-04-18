A firefighter uses a hose to put a fire out in northern Riley County. County commissioners issued a disaster declaration Tuesday as a wildfire threatened a neighborhood near Indian Hill Road and Mariadahl Road north of Tuttle Creek Lake.
Riley County commissioners declared a local emergency Tuesday for a wildfire in northern Riley County that was nearly fully contained as of midday Wednesday.
Riley County commissioners issued the declaration Tuesday as a wildfire threatened an area near Indian Hill Road and Halls Ravine Road north of Tuttle Creek Lake.
County officials said in a statement that the fire started Monday. Strong winds spread embers from a large fire burning on the Pottawatomie County side of the Big Blue River channel across the river, and ignited grass and timber on the Riley County side.
As of Wednesday at 10 a.m. the fire was 90% contained. Fire crews were on scene dousing hot spots and monitoring for flare-ups into the early afternoon.
Riley County Fire District No. 1 sent volunteers and fire apparatus from all parts of the county to assist with the fire. Russel Stukey, fire chief and emergency management director, requested state aid, including air support, Tuesday afternoon.
In total, 35 Riley County volunteer firefighters responded to the call. Mutual aid in fighting the fire came from the Kansas Forest Service, Geary County Rural Fire Department, Marshall County Fire Department, the North Central Wildland Fire Task Force from Mitchell County, Tipton Rural Fire District, Olsburg City Fire Department, and Heinen Brothers Agra Services provided air support.
Officials said the Riley County Police Department also provided its drone team to give situational awareness of the fire due the challenging terrain.
“This fire would have rapidly expanded and doubled or tripled in size without the aviation resources and large backburn operations performed by crews," Deputy Chief John Martens said in a statement Wednesday. “The mountain-like terrain was some of the most challenging we have seen and made this fight anything but easy.”
Fire officials said an estimated 300 acres of private and U.S. Army Corps of Engineer land burned. No injuries were reported, and no structures or livestock were lost in the fire.
The local disaster declaration from county commissioners will remain in effect for seven days, unless the board decides to end it early or renew it in case of further emergency.
Fire Chief Russel Stukey said he greatly appreciated the help from surrounding agencies.
"Without their assistance, we might still be out in full force trying to get this fire under control and likely would have had significant damage to multiple structures," Stukey said in a statement. "Several families could have lost their homes."
No outdoor burning was allowed in Riley County Wednesday due to continued dangerous fire conditions.