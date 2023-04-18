RCFD truck
A firefighter uses a hose to put a fire out in northern Riley County. County commissioners issued a disaster declaration Tuesday as a wildfire threatened a neighborhood near Indian Hill Road and Mariadahl Road north of Tuttle Creek Lake.

 Riley County Fire District No. 1

Riley County commissioners declared a local emergency Tuesday for a wildfire in northern Riley County that was nearly fully contained as of midday Wednesday.

Riley County commissioners issued the declaration Tuesday as a wildfire threatened an area near Indian Hill Road and Halls Ravine Road north of Tuttle Creek Lake.