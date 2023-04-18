RCFD truck
A firefighter uses a hose to put a fire out in northern Riley County. County commissioners issued a disaster declaration Tuesday as a wildfire threatened a neighborhood near Indian Hill Road and Mariadahl Road north of Tuttle Creek Lake.

 Riley County Fire District No. 1

Riley County commissioners have declared a local emergency for a wildfire burning in northern Riley County Tuesday afternoon.

Commissioners issued the declaration Tuesday as a wildfire threatened a neighborhood near Indian Hill Road and Mariadahl Road north of Tuttle Creek Lake. County officials said in a statement that the fire started Monday, rekindled Tuesday and crossed the Blue River channel. It then ignited land belonging to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.