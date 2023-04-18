A firefighter uses a hose to put a fire out in northern Riley County. County commissioners issued a disaster declaration Tuesday as a wildfire threatened a neighborhood near Indian Hill Road and Mariadahl Road north of Tuttle Creek Lake.
Riley County commissioners have declared a local emergency for a wildfire burning in northern Riley County Tuesday afternoon.
Commissioners issued the declaration Tuesday as a wildfire threatened a neighborhood near Indian Hill Road and Mariadahl Road north of Tuttle Creek Lake. County officials said in a statement that the fire started Monday, rekindled Tuesday and crossed the Blue River channel. It then ignited land belonging to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The fire is also burning a large area of land in Pottawatomie County. No estimates are currently available for the number of acres burned, according to county officials.
Riley County Fire District No. 1 sent volunteers and fire apparatus from all parts of the county to assist with the fire. Russel Stukey, fire chief and emergency management director, requested state aid, including air support, Tuesday afternoon. Marshall County firefighters also arrived on scene to assist Riley County crews.
The local disaster declaration will remain in effect for seven days, unless commissioners decide to terminate it early or renew it in case of further emergency.
County officials encourage residents living in northern Riley County to stay aware of weather and fire conditions. No Riley County residents had been evacuated because of the fire as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The Mercury will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.